Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cabinet Approves Rs 6,268 Crore Export Subsidy for 60 Lakh Tonnes of Sugar, Says Union Minister Javadekar

The subsidy will be provided for expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs, costs of international and internal transport and freight charges, a press release said.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 7:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Approves Rs 6,268 Crore Export Subsidy for 60 Lakh Tonnes of Sugar, Says Union Minister Javadekar
The decision was taken at the union cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.
Loading...

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday announced that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has given its approval to provide a lump sum export subsidy for 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar.

The lump subsidy is set at Rs 10,448 per metric tonne to sugar mills for the sugar season 2019-20. The total estimated expenditure of about Rs 6,268 crore will be incurred for this purpose.

The subsidy will be provided for expenses on marketing costs including handling, upgrading and other processing costs, costs of international and internal transport and freight charges, a press release said.

Javadekar said that the subsidy would be directly credited to farmers' account on behalf of mills against cane price dues and subsequent balance, if any, would be credited to the mill's account. "This announcement is in line with the provisions of the Agreement on Agriculture and thus is World Trade Organisation compatible," he added.​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,451.84 -189.43 ( -0.50%)

NIFTY 50

11,046.10 -59.25 ( -0.53%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
IndusInd Bank 1,365.85 -1.46
RBL Bank 313.85 -12.03
Indiabulls Hsg 457.25 -3.02
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.32
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
HUL 1,827.75 -1.82
RBL Bank 313.65 -12.09
Indiabulls Hsg 457.05 -3.07
Tata Motors 116.35 -3.28
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,123.95 2.82
BPCL 350.55 2.41
Infosys 802.50 2.27
Tech Mahindra 690.20 2.05
Eicher Motors 16,297.45 1.89
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,121.80 2.61
Infosys 802.10 2.18
HDFC 2,187.40 0.51
Asian Paints 1,603.25 0.13
TCS 2,241.10 0.18
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.75
Vedanta 132.35 -4.16
Tata Steel 336.95 -3.98
JSW Steel 205.75 -3.58
Coal India 185.05 -3.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 -7.47
Vedanta 132.20 -4.06
Tata Steel 336.85 -4.02
ONGC 121.15 -3.62
Coal India 185.20 -3.47
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram