Cabinet Approves Sale of Air India, 27 Other State-run Firms, Says Finance MoS Thakur

New Delhi: The Union cabinet has given 'in-principle' approval for the sale of strategic stakes in 28 state-run companies including state carrier Air India, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur told lawmakers on Monday.

The government has so far raised 173.64 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) in the 2019/20 fiscal year ending in March, against the full-year's target of 1.05 trillion rupees, the minister said in a written reply in the lower house of parliament.

Details to follow

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.