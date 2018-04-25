GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Cabinet Approves Signing of Pact With BRICS Nations for Regulation of Medical Products for Human Use

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Sao Tome and Principe on cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2018, 6:45 PM IST
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ diego_cervo/ Istock.com)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday gave its nod to the signing of a pact with medicine regulatory agencies of BRICS nations on cooperation in the field of regulation of medical products for human use.

The approval was given by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The MoU would facilitate better understanding about the regulatory aspects between the parties and could help in increasing India's export of medical products to BRICS countries," according to an official statement.

The cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in March, between India and Sao Tome and Principe for cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy. The MoU between India and Sao Tome will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of Traditional Systems of Medicine, the statement said.

"This will be of immense importance to both the countries considering their shared cultural heritage," it said. The activities between the two sides will start after the receipt of copy of the signed MoU. The initiatives taken by the countries will be as per the MoU's terms of reference and will be a continuing process till the agreement remains in operation, it said.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Sao Tome and Principe on cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants. In another approval, the government has been apprised of the MoU between India and the World Health Organisation, represented by its Regional Office for South-East Asia acting through its India office. The MoU was signed on March 13 here.

"The bilateral MoU shall encourage cooperation between India and WHO. This will facilitate in improving public health status of the people in India," the statement said.

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
