English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Approves Signing of Pact With BRICS Nations for Regulation of Medical Products for Human Use
The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Sao Tome and Principe on cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ diego_cervo/ Istock.com)
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday gave its nod to the signing of a pact with medicine regulatory agencies of BRICS nations on cooperation in the field of regulation of medical products for human use.
The approval was given by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The MoU would facilitate better understanding about the regulatory aspects between the parties and could help in increasing India's export of medical products to BRICS countries," according to an official statement.
The cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in March, between India and Sao Tome and Principe for cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy. The MoU between India and Sao Tome will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of Traditional Systems of Medicine, the statement said.
"This will be of immense importance to both the countries considering their shared cultural heritage," it said. The activities between the two sides will start after the receipt of copy of the signed MoU. The initiatives taken by the countries will be as per the MoU's terms of reference and will be a continuing process till the agreement remains in operation, it said.
The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Sao Tome and Principe on cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants. In another approval, the government has been apprised of the MoU between India and the World Health Organisation, represented by its Regional Office for South-East Asia acting through its India office. The MoU was signed on March 13 here.
"The bilateral MoU shall encourage cooperation between India and WHO. This will facilitate in improving public health status of the people in India," the statement said.
Also Watch
The approval was given by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The MoU would facilitate better understanding about the regulatory aspects between the parties and could help in increasing India's export of medical products to BRICS countries," according to an official statement.
The cabinet also gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in March, between India and Sao Tome and Principe for cooperation in the field of Traditional Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy. The MoU between India and Sao Tome will enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of Traditional Systems of Medicine, the statement said.
"This will be of immense importance to both the countries considering their shared cultural heritage," it said. The activities between the two sides will start after the receipt of copy of the signed MoU. The initiatives taken by the countries will be as per the MoU's terms of reference and will be a continuing process till the agreement remains in operation, it said.
The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to an MoU between India and Sao Tome and Principe on cooperation in the field of Medicinal Plants. In another approval, the government has been apprised of the MoU between India and the World Health Organisation, represented by its Regional Office for South-East Asia acting through its India office. The MoU was signed on March 13 here.
"The bilateral MoU shall encourage cooperation between India and WHO. This will facilitate in improving public health status of the people in India," the statement said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,470.25
|+84.60
|+2.50
|Bharti Airtel
|419.85
|+13.60
|+3.35
|ICICI Prudentia
|438.35
|+20.20
|+4.83
|NIIT Tech
|1,087.50
|+91.30
|+9.16
|Infosys
|1,160.35
|+5.85
|+0.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hathway Cable
|32.45
|-3.05
|-8.59
|TCS
|3,467.90
|+82.25
|+2.43
|Indiabulls Vent
|470.40
|+41.70
|+9.73
|M&M Financial
|507.25
|-3.20
|-0.63
|Gati
|121.20
|+0.50
|+0.41
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|419.85
|+13.60
|+3.35
|TCS
|3,470.25
|+84.60
|+2.50
|M&M
|853.85
|+15.30
|+1.82
|HCL Tech
|1,068.80
|+6.85
|+0.65
|BPCL
|385.80
|+2.10
|+0.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|419.80
|+13.70
|+3.37
|TCS
|3,467.90
|+82.25
|+2.43
|M&M
|854.25
|+15.80
|+1.88
|Infosys
|1,160.90
|+7.00
|+0.61
|Power Grid Corp
|207.20
|+1.20
|+0.58
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|GAIL
|327.55
|-10.20
|-3.02
|HPCL
|298.05
|-7.95
|-2.60
|Vedanta
|290.20
|-7.20
|-2.42
|Hindalco
|232.05
|-4.70
|-1.99
|Tata Steel
|586.20
|-11.35
|-1.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|586.20
|-12.05
|-2.01
|ICICI Bank
|278.90
|-5.30
|-1.86
|ONGC
|179.55
|-3.05
|-1.67
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,124.75
|-31.50
|-1.46
|IndusInd Bank
|1,849.55
|-27.10
|-1.44
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- India's First 2018 Maserati Ghibli Luxury Sports Sedan Worth Rs 1.42 Crore Delivered in Delhi
- Top 5 Flagship Smartphones: Huawei P20 Pro, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus & a Surprise Entrant
- Huawei P20 Pro First Impressions Review: All Flagship Elements Done Right
- Avengers: Infinity War- A Brief Guide to the Infinity Stones And Why Thanos Wants Them
- When Coldplay's Chris Martin Sang Arijit Singh's Channa Mereya In Maiden India Concert