Cabinet Clears India-Japan Pact for Cooperation in Food Processing Sector

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan in the field of food processing sector, an official statement said.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Cabinet Clears India-Japan Pact for Cooperation in Food Processing Sector
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe (L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday approved an agreement between India and Japan for cooperation in the food processing sector.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to the Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) between India and Japan in the field of food processing sector, an official statement said.

The bilateral cooperation in the field of food processing would be mutually beneficial for both countries, the statement said.

This move will promote understanding of best practices in food processing in the two countries and also improve market access.

"The MoC will lead to betterment of the food processing sector in the country by introducing innovative techniques and processes. It will help in increasing food processing in the country by getting access to best practices and better markets," it said.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
