Cabinet Clears Ordinance to Further Amend Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Law
The insolvency bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process.
Prakash Javadekar addresses the Cabinet press briefing (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an ordinance to further amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). On December 12, the government introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said the Cabinet has cleared an ordinance to amend the Code.
The bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, seeks to remove bottlenecks and streamline the corporate insolvency resolution process, wherein successful bidders will be ring fenced from any risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters of companies concerned.
