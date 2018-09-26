English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cabinet Gives Nod to New Telecom Policy to Create 40 Lakh Jobs
Communication systems have been evolving at a rapid pace globally, especially in areas like 5G, Internet of Things and Machine to Machine Communication, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.
New Delhi: Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha addresses a press conference (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Cabinet Wednesday approved the new telecom policy, now named as 'National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018' that aims to attract $100 billion investment and create 40 lakh jobs in the sector by 2022.
Communication systems have been evolving at a rapid pace globally, especially in areas like 5G, Internet of Things and Machine to Machine Communication, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.
He added that it was felt that a "consumer-centric and application-driven policy" be brought in.
Some of the objectives of the NDCP 2018 include providing broadband access to all, creating 40 lakh new jobs, and increasing India's ranking in the global ICT Index to 50th spot.
"We also expect GDP contribution of telecom sector, which has been around six per cent, to grow to 8 per cent... and expect USD 100 billion investment to come in," he said.
The vision, Sinha said, is to have robust communication infrastructure which is "ubiquitous, resilient secure, and affordable".
The draft policy, which was in public domain for consultation, focused on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, with use of modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country at affordable rates.
Communication systems have been evolving at a rapid pace globally, especially in areas like 5G, Internet of Things and Machine to Machine Communication, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.
He added that it was felt that a "consumer-centric and application-driven policy" be brought in.
Some of the objectives of the NDCP 2018 include providing broadband access to all, creating 40 lakh new jobs, and increasing India's ranking in the global ICT Index to 50th spot.
"We also expect GDP contribution of telecom sector, which has been around six per cent, to grow to 8 per cent... and expect USD 100 billion investment to come in," he said.
The vision, Sinha said, is to have robust communication infrastructure which is "ubiquitous, resilient secure, and affordable".
The draft policy, which was in public domain for consultation, focused on increasing high-speed broadband penetration, with use of modern technologies like 5G and optical fibres across the country at affordable rates.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.45
|2.00
|Yes Bank
|223.75
|1.84
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Reliance
|1,251.40
|1.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|305.00
|1.43
|Apollo Hospital
|1,045.70
|-0.09
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Eicher Motors
|25,194.70
|-1.64
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|999.80
|7.55
|UPL
|697.55
|5.54
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.84
|Titan Company
|814.70
|2.24
|Hindalco
|247.95
|2.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|241.55
|4.70
|Yes Bank
|223.65
|1.73
|Reliance
|1,251.75
|1.72
|Tata Steel
|609.05
|1.52
|Larsen
|1,332.70
|1.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.35
|-3.09
|Bharti Infratel
|261.50
|-2.91
|Wipro
|319.25
|-2.76
|ITC
|293.15
|-2.66
|SBI
|263.85
|-2.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|233.30
|-3.15
|Wipro
|319.90
|-2.91
|ITC
|293.00
|-2.67
|SBI
|264.00
|-2.31
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,844.40
|-1.99
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 10 Written Updates: Will Dipika, Srishty's Team Emerge Victorious in First Luxury Task?
- Ajay Devgn's Fan Asks Kajol to Leave Him; Here is How the Actress Responded
- The $600000 PUBG Mobile Challenge is a Part of a Larger eSports Plan
- Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in the U.S. for $5799, India Price Could Start Below Rs 3 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...