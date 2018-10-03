GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Day After Farmers' Protest, Government Hikes MSP of Rabi Crops

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in its meeting on Wednesday approved minimum support prices of Rabi crops, sources said.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2018, 7:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Day After Farmers' Protest, Government Hikes MSP of Rabi Crops
Image for Representation. (Photo: Reuters/Amit Dave)
Loading...
New Delhi: A day after thousands of farmers lodged their protest at the UP Gate-Delhi border demanding higher MSP and loan waivers, the Government on Wednesday announced 6 per cent hike in support price of wheat at Rs 1,840 per quintal. The move is expected to give farmers an additional income of Rs 62,635 crore and help contain their simmering discontent over high input cost and low sales realisation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved higher minimum support price (MSP) for winter-sown or Rabi crops.

The decision will help farmers earn an additional income of Rs 62,635 crore, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters here after the meeting.

The decision comes within months of announcing higher price for Kharif crops, when the government fulfilled its promise of giving farmers 50 per cent more price than their cost of production.

The Cabinet has approved a Rs 105 per quintal hike in wheat MSP to Rs 1,840 for 2018-19 season, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said. The MSP of wheat was Rs 1,735 per quintal in the 2017-18 crop year. Singh said the MSP for all Rabi crops is higher than the cost of production ranging from 50-112 per cent.

As per the CCEA decision, the MSP of barley has been increased by Rs 30 per quintal to Rs 1,440 per quintal, while that of gram (Chana) by Rs 220 per quintal to Rs 4,620 per quintal.

Masur's MSP has been raised by Rs 225 to Rs 4,275 per quintal, while the support price of rapeseed/mustard has been hiked by Rs 200 to Rs 4,200 per quintal. Safflower MSP has been increased by Rs 845 per quintal to Rs 4,945.

The support price has been increased based on the recommendations of farm advisory body CACP (Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices) and is in line with the government's announcement to provide farmers a 50 per cent profit over the cost of productio

Scores of protesting farmers had on Tuesday tried to enter Delhi when police stopped them on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, triggering violence that left some of them injured.

Their demands included complete loan waiver, revoking ban on 10-year-old tractors in the National Capital Region (NCR), reduction in electricity tariff, implementation of the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission on remunerative prices and payment of sugarcane arrears among others.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,975.63 -550.51 ( -1.51%)

Nifty 50

10,858.25 -150.05 ( -1.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Bajaj Finance 2,232.20 1.07
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
Dewan Housing 317.65 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 318.65 -2.21
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Dewan Housing 316.60 -0.41
Indiabulls Hsg 944.30 4.26
Bajaj Finserv 5,745.30 -2.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.75 5.92
Hindalco 253.75 4.47
Indiabulls Hsg 943.95 4.18
HPCL 251.15 3.29
Vedanta 240.10 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 212.85 5.79
Vedanta 240.10 3.09
Coal India 276.55 1.47
ONGC 181.60 1.45
Bajaj Auto 2,733.20 0.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.60 -6.61
Eicher Motors 23,235.75 -6.12
Bharti Infratel 251.70 -5.94
TCS 2,162.85 -4.11
Axis Bank 572.25 -3.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 791.15 -6.66
TCS 2,162.45 -4.14
Axis Bank 570.70 -3.91
ICICI Bank 303.60 -3.36
Maruti Suzuki 7,251.60 -2.86
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...