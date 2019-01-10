GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Cabinet Nod to India-Japan USD 75-bn Swap Arrangement to Curb Currency Volatility

The arrangement authorises the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sign the agreement for bilateral swap arrangement between the RBI and the Bank of Japan for a maximum amount of USD 75 billion.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cabinet Nod to India-Japan USD 75-bn Swap Arrangement to Curb Currency Volatility
Reserve Bank of India headquarters. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for a USD 75-billion bilateral swap arrangement between India and Japan, a move aimed at enhancing the RBI's ability to manage exchange rate volatility.

In a release, the government said the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the proposal for entering into an agreement for the bilateral swap arrangement (BSA) between India and Japan.

The arrangement authorises the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to sign the agreement for bilateral swap arrangement between the RBI and the Bank of Japan for a maximum amount of USD 75 billion.

"The swap arrangement is an agreement between India and Japan to essentially exchange and re-exchange a maximum amount of USD 75 billion for domestic currency, for the purpose of maintaining an appropriate level of balance of payments for meeting short-term deficiency in foreign exchange," the release said.

On benefits of the arrangement, it said the BSA is a good example of mutual cooperation between India and Japan for strategic objective of assisting each other in times of difficulty and for restoring international confidence.

This facility will enable the agreed amount of capital being available to India on tap for use.

Also, with this arrangement in place, prospects of Indian companies would improve in tapping foreign capital as there would be greater confidence in stability of country's exchange rate.

"Availability of such swap line to tide over difficulties arising out of balance of payment (BOP) would deter speculative attacks on the domestic currency and greatly enhance the RBI's ability to manage exchange rate volatility," the release said.

The arrangement, it added, is "another milestone" in mutual economic cooperation and special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan.

The arrangement was announced during Modi's visit to Japan in October last year.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram