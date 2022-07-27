Cabinet Okays Rs 26,316-Crore Investment to Provide Network Connectivity in 25,000 Villages

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 26,316 crore investment to provide network connectivity in 25,000 villages across India, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for telecom, on Wednesday, July 27. The decision was taken on the basis of a survey that revealed that India has 25,000 villages that do not have network connectivity.

“We have taken another big decision today, keeping in line with PM Narendra Modi’s promise to take every scheme to its saturation level. This means that we have to provide complete coverage of every task that is being taken up. Digital India and telecom are two major elements of this vision,” Vaishnaw said on the day during a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

“During the past seven to eight months using Gatishkati scheme framework, satellite imaging and data from telecom service providers, the government has prepared a detailed survey. The survey showed that there are nearly 25,000 villages in the country that still need the provision of network connectivity. Therefore today, the Cabinet approved a total of Rs 26,316 crore investment to provide network connectivity in these villages,” he said.

This package will be known as Saturation Coverage, the minister told the media. “The Saturation Package will cover each and every village of India. This will be in line with the government’s vision of Sab ka saath, Sab ka vikas policy,” he said.

(Details to be added soon)

