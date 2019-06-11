English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gets a ‘Healthier’ Version With 30% Less Sugar
Cadbury to launch a healthier variant with 30% lower sugar content than the normal variant. India and UK will be the first two markets to get the new chocolate.
(Image: Twitter/@DairyMilkIn)
Loading...
It’s good news for health-conscious chocolate lovers. Cadbury Dairy Milk, India’s largest chocolate brand, will soon be launching a healthier variant with 30% lower sugar content than the normal variant. Mondelez International, the company behind the brand, stated that the existing Cadbury Dairy Milk will continue to sell in its current form and would in “no way” compete with the newer version.
The new bar of chocolate is priced at Rs 50 for 43 gms, which is 10 rupees higher than the regular Dairy Milk variant of the same size. India and UK will be the first two markets for Mondelez to launch the new variant developed by a team of scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers at the company’s R&D facilities in the two countries.
“Staying true to the brand’s ‘Wahi Swaad, Wahi Mithaas’ proposition, the team has been working to find a way to achieve the much-loved original Dairy Milk taste whilst delivering 30% less sugar and no added artificial sweeteners, colours, preservatives or calories. It has been reformulated with ingredients such as fibre,” said Anil Viswanathan, director, marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India.
Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India, said, “We are delighted to be launching this product in India, given the love and following Cadbury Dairy Milk has in our country. This is the most significant innovation in the brand’s history in India. As we continue to define the taste of chocolate, we understand our consumers, and are conscious of our commitments to them. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar is another very special innovation that will provide our Cadbury Dairy Milk fans with a less sugar option without compromising on our world-renowned taste and quality.”
The new Dairy Milk variant will be retailed across modern trade, traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by mid-June.
“It will be retailed across modern and traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by 20 June. The launch will be supported by a high-impact digital-led campaign,” shares Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India.
The new bar of chocolate is priced at Rs 50 for 43 gms, which is 10 rupees higher than the regular Dairy Milk variant of the same size. India and UK will be the first two markets for Mondelez to launch the new variant developed by a team of scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers at the company’s R&D facilities in the two countries.
“Staying true to the brand’s ‘Wahi Swaad, Wahi Mithaas’ proposition, the team has been working to find a way to achieve the much-loved original Dairy Milk taste whilst delivering 30% less sugar and no added artificial sweeteners, colours, preservatives or calories. It has been reformulated with ingredients such as fibre,” said Anil Viswanathan, director, marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India.
Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India, said, “We are delighted to be launching this product in India, given the love and following Cadbury Dairy Milk has in our country. This is the most significant innovation in the brand’s history in India. As we continue to define the taste of chocolate, we understand our consumers, and are conscious of our commitments to them. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar is another very special innovation that will provide our Cadbury Dairy Milk fans with a less sugar option without compromising on our world-renowned taste and quality.”
The new Dairy Milk variant will be retailed across modern trade, traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by mid-June.
“It will be retailed across modern and traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by 20 June. The launch will be supported by a high-impact digital-led campaign,” shares Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.50
|-6.52
|Yes Bank
|139.05
|2.32
|TCS
|2,258.00
|1.19
|PC Jeweller
|60.25
|8.17
|Reliance
|1,327.00
|0.60
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,452.20
|0.39
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.50
|-6.49
|Yes Bank
|138.85
|2.17
|PC Jeweller
|60.35
|7.38
|Rel Capital
|90.20
|-1.10
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|168.65
|2.43
|Yes Bank
|139.05
|2.32
|Zee Entertain
|342.75
|2.21
|Vedanta
|168.75
|2.15
|HCL Tech
|1,111.35
|1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|168.65
|2.37
|Yes Bank
|138.85
|2.17
|Vedanta
|168.75
|1.99
|HCL Tech
|1,111.80
|1.83
|IndusInd Bank
|1,578.30
|1.81
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|685.50
|-6.52
|Sun Pharma
|386.55
|-3.86
|BPCL
|382.05
|-1.95
|M&M
|639.45
|-1.16
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,609.25
|-0.76
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|386.55
|-3.81
|M&M
|640.40
|-1.04
|Coal India
|258.40
|-0.62
|HUL
|1,840.00
|-0.50
|Larsen
|1,525.45
|-0.44
Live TV
Recommended For You
- May Your Next Phase be As Smashing with Hazel, Says Kim Sharma on Yuvraj Singh's Retirement
- Yuvraj Singh Fans Ask BCCI for a Send-off Match as #YuviDeservesProperFarewell Trends on Twitter
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
- Here's Why Chris Evans' Captain America Did not Die in Avengers Endgame
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results