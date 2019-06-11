Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Gets a ‘Healthier’ Version With 30% Less Sugar

It’s good news for health-conscious chocolate lovers. Cadbury Dairy Milk, India’s largest chocolate brand, will soon be launching a healthier variant with 30% lower sugar content than the normal variant. Mondelez International, the company behind the brand, stated that the existing Cadbury Dairy Milk will continue to sell in its current form and would in “no way” compete with the newer version.The new bar of chocolate is priced at Rs 50 for 43 gms, which is 10 rupees higher than the regular Dairy Milk variant of the same size. India and UK will be the first two markets for Mondelez to launch the new variant developed by a team of scientists, nutritionists and chocolatiers at the company’s R&D facilities in the two countries.“Staying true to the brand’s ‘Wahi Swaad, Wahi Mithaas’ proposition, the team has been working to find a way to achieve the much-loved original Dairy Milk taste whilst delivering 30% less sugar and no added artificial sweeteners, colours, preservatives or calories. It has been reformulated with ingredients such as fibre,” said Anil Viswanathan, director, marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India.Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India, said, “We are delighted to be launching this product in India, given the love and following Cadbury Dairy Milk has in our country. This is the most significant innovation in the brand’s history in India. As we continue to define the taste of chocolate, we understand our consumers, and are conscious of our commitments to them. Cadbury Dairy Milk 30% Less Sugar is another very special innovation that will provide our Cadbury Dairy Milk fans with a less sugar option without compromising on our world-renowned taste and quality.”The new Dairy Milk variant will be retailed across modern trade, traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by mid-June.“It will be retailed across modern and traditional trade and e-commerce platforms by 20 June. The launch will be supported by a high-impact digital-led campaign,” shares Deepak Iyer, president, Mondelez India.