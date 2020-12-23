News18 Logo

business

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Business»Cairn Energy Wins Investment Treaty Arbitration Against India Over Tax Dispute: Report
1-MIN READ

Cairn Energy Wins Investment Treaty Arbitration Against India Over Tax Dispute: Report

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached. (Image: Reuters)

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached. (Image: Reuters)

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

Cairn Energy has won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute, ending one of the most high profile disputes in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Cairn in March 2015 filed a formal dispute against a demand for more than $1.6 billion from the Indian tax department that dates back to the 2007 listing of its then Indian operation.

The Indian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cairn Energy could not be reached.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...