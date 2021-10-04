CAIT Seeks PM Modi's Intervention to Investigate Business Module of Amazon & Flipkart

Raising their voice a notch higher, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing a CBI probe into the alleged case of bribery involving some government officials and the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon.

Sharing the letter on the official Twitter handle of the federation, CAIT, in the caption, wrote, “CAIT has sent an important communication to Shri Narendra Modi, seeking his direct and immediate attention in the wake of the shocking revelation of Amazon bribing govt. officials. We demand a thorough CBI investigation as it also impacts the integrity of the government of India.”

:@CAITIndia has sent an important communication to @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi seeking his direct immediate intervention in the wake of the shocking revelation of Amazon bribing Govt officials. We demand a thorough CBI investigation as it also impacts the integrity of the GOI. pic.twitter.com/Bm8UaTriOM— Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) October 4, 2021

The letter mentions that Amazon has spent a whopping Rs 5,220 crores as “Legal Professional Charges,” and the amount was used to bribe officials in the government and hush up their illegal activities. The Traders’ body has cited the investigation done by The Morning Contextand India Today to support their allegations and make a formal request for a CBI probe to the prime minister.

The matter surfaced almost two weeks ago, when a Mumbai-based media house, The Morning Context, revealed that Amazon has initiated an internal investigation into the allegation of Amazon’s legal time bribing the Indian govt. officials.

According to The Morning Context’s report, a whistleblower who works at the Indian arm of Amazon alleged the bribery. The report also mentions that a senior corporate counsel named Rahul Sundaram has been sent on involuntary leave. The matter was brought to light by two members who work in Amazon’s in-house legal team.

The Traders’ Federation has its horns locked with the e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon. CAIT blames online shopping sites for manipulating the law of the land and bypassing the Foreign Direct Investment policy in e-commerce.

The letter written by the federation representing roughly 8 crore traders throws light on the discrepancy found in the declaration of the legal fee by the e-commerce giant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the statement released by Amazon Sellers Services Private Limited, one of the organs of the US-based company.

This is not the first time that the Confederation of All India Traders has sent a letter regarding this issue. Since the surfacing of the alleged bribery case, CAIT has been demanding a CBI probe and writing letters to various prominent individuals.

On October 1, the federation communicated its demands to the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

In a very important communication sent to @CimGOI Shri @PiyushGoyal today, @CAITIndia has explained with facts that Amazon’s clarification on legal & Professional charges are completely baseless and we reiterate our demand for a CBI investigation against Amazon’s bribery scandal. pic.twitter.com/YU5YmXdXC8— Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) October 1, 2021

CAIT also wrote to the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, to draw the federal law governing body of the US to look into the matter.

Taking Amazon bribery issue on the frontline @CAITIndia today sent a memorandum to Mr @GaryGensler Chairman @SECGov which is the regulatory body of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ( FCPA) under federal law of USA and similar representation has been sent to other agencies.@JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/KdauGB69tu— Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) (@CAITIndia) September 23, 2021

The letter to prime minister Narendra Modi has come in the wake of the highly anticipated Big Billion Day by Flipkart and The Great Indian Festival by Amazon that offers immensely lucrative deals to the customers.

