English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
CAIT to Launch Stir Against Walmart-Flipkart Deal
CAIT demanded that the government scrap the deal and immediately formulate a policy on e-commerce as well as constitute a regulatory authority to monitor the sector.
(File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Traders' body CAIT on Sunday announced its plans to launch a nationwide stir against the USD 16 billion Walmart-Flipkart deal and said demonstrations will be held at the offices of the ED and RBI.
"Since the Union Commerce Minister while addressing the traders at the Convention informed that complaint against the deal (between Walmart and Flipkart) and e-commerce companies have been sent to ED and RBI, the CAIT has decided to organise countrywide demonstrations at the offices of ED and RBI demanding expeditious enquiry in to the complaints," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.
Earlier this week, addressing members of CAIT here, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into the complaints related to alleged violation of foreign direct investment norms by some e-commerce players.
CAIT further said it had earlier urged the Competition Commission of India to not pass any order without hearing the submission of the traders' body, which has already filed its objections before CCI.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said he will raise this serious issue at the meeting of the think-tank on e-commerce policy scheduled to be held tomorrow at the national capital.
CAIT demanded that the government scrap the deal and immediately formulate a policy on e-commerce as well as constitute a regulatory authority to monitor the sector.
"If this issue is not addressed immediately, the traders of the country will be compelled to launch a nationwide movement against the deal and the e-commerce companies which are indulging in predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding and other malpractices," it added.
Earlier, US-based retail major Walmart Inc announced acquisition of 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in its biggest takeover till date.
The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.
Also Watch
"Since the Union Commerce Minister while addressing the traders at the Convention informed that complaint against the deal (between Walmart and Flipkart) and e-commerce companies have been sent to ED and RBI, the CAIT has decided to organise countrywide demonstrations at the offices of ED and RBI demanding expeditious enquiry in to the complaints," the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.
Earlier this week, addressing members of CAIT here, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said the ministry has asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into the complaints related to alleged violation of foreign direct investment norms by some e-commerce players.
CAIT further said it had earlier urged the Competition Commission of India to not pass any order without hearing the submission of the traders' body, which has already filed its objections before CCI.
CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said he will raise this serious issue at the meeting of the think-tank on e-commerce policy scheduled to be held tomorrow at the national capital.
CAIT demanded that the government scrap the deal and immediately formulate a policy on e-commerce as well as constitute a regulatory authority to monitor the sector.
"If this issue is not addressed immediately, the traders of the country will be compelled to launch a nationwide movement against the deal and the e-commerce companies which are indulging in predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding and other malpractices," it added.
Earlier, US-based retail major Walmart Inc announced acquisition of 77 per cent stake in Flipkart in its biggest takeover till date.
The deal values the 11-year old Indian e-commerce firm at USD 20.8 billion.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Kiara Advani Talks About Her Wedding Outfit, Shyamal-Bhumika’s Couture Line and More
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Friday 27 July , 2018 Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 27 July , 2018 Sky Diving in Egypt: Sky Divers' POV Offers Spectacular View of the Pyramids
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|SBI
|286.75
|-0.95
|-0.33
|Biocon
|586.20
|+27.95
|+5.01
|ICICI Bank
|293.20
|+7.55
|+2.64
|Reliance
|1,129.85
|+19.20
|+1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|1,374.55
|-0.65
|-0.05
|Mahindra CIE
|258.30
|+11.95
|+4.85
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Ambuja Cements
|224.85
|+1.05
|+0.47
|Biocon
|586.85
|+27.75
|+4.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.55
|+15.35
|+5.34
|IOC
|165.40
|+6.60
|+4.16
|Tata Motors
|268.15
|+9.90
|+3.83
|Titan Company
|884.10
|+29.60
|+3.46
|Hindalco
|213.40
|+6.85
|+3.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ITC
|302.20
|+15.05
|+5.24
|Tata Motors
|267.70
|+9.20
|+3.56
|Tata Steel
|549.45
|+14.50
|+2.71
|ICICI Bank
|293.30
|+7.50
|+2.62
|Bajaj Auto
|2,678.05
|+58.80
|+2.24
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,083.20
|-49.55
|-2.32
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,927.20
|-108.10
|-1.54
|Adani Ports
|394.65
|-4.65
|-1.16
|Coal India
|262.15
|-2.95
|-1.11
|Power Grid Corp
|179.90
|-1.95
|-1.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|179.60
|-3.15
|-1.72
|Adani Ports
|394.25
|-5.75
|-1.44
|Coal India
|261.95
|-2.75
|-1.04
|TCS
|1,943.10
|-20.20
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,315.45
|-81.20
|-0.86
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Goes Retro with Latest Hairstyle
- Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 1st ODI in Dambulla Highlights - As It Happened
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Secretly Visit Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Royal Couple's Residence
- Suzuki Jimny Tackles Off-Road Like a Boss, Reminiscent of Maruti Gypsy and Jeep – Watch Video
- Starved Jharkhand Battling Hunger, a Serial Killer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...