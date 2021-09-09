CAIT To Organize Campaign Against e-commerce Companies from Sep 15

The Confederation of All India Traders on Thursday announced that it will launch a national campaign “ Halla Bol on e-commerce” against e-commerce companies for blatantly flouting rules pertaining to e-commerce in India which is adversely impacting the small traders in the country. This campaign will start on September 15 across the country. The traders body also said that between October 10 to 14, just a few days ahead of Vijayadashami when effigies of Ravana are burnt, CAIT will burn the effigies of foreign companies by giving them the form of Ravana.

The all India traders body announced that on September 15, trade organizations across the country would organize a dharna at more than one thousand places in different states of the country, while on the other hand, on September 23, a memorandum would be handed over to the collector of each district in the name of the Prime Minister. Apart from this, a memorandum will also be given to the Chief Minister, MPs and MLAs of each state by 30 September.

“The traders of the country will wait for the response of all the parties and a timely decision will be taken about the role of the traders in the upcoming assembly elections and thereafter the Lok Sabha elections. When everything has become focused on the vote bank, now even the traders will not hesitate to convert themselves into a vote bank. We want to know from the political spectrum whether they are concerned about the killing of small businesses by the foreign funded e-commerce companies or not.” BC Bhartia, national President and Shri Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general of the CAIT informed today.

The CAIT dubbed these e-commerce companies as a new edition of East India Company. According to Bhartia, these e-commerce companies are adversely impacting the retail traders.With the launch of this campaign against the e-commerce companies, CAIT has decided to reach out to big indigenous corporations such as Tata, Godrej, Reliance, Patanjali etc to carry out all business activities through the traders in India.

In a resolution passed at the Conference, the CAIT has urged Union Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Shri Piyush Goyal that the proposed e-commerce rules should be implemented immediately and the government should not come under any kind of pressure. The 8 crore traders of the country are standing firmly with the government.

