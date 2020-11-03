News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Camping World, Clorox Rise; Norwegian Cruise, Delta Fall

Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

NEW YORK: Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Dunkin’ Brands, up $6.48 to $106.19

Inspire Brands, which owns Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, is buying the owner of Dunkin’ Donuts for $11.3 billion.

Nielsen Holdings, up 52 cents to $14.03

The marketing data and ratings company reported solid third-quarter profits and is selling its retail data unit for $2.7 billion.

Endurance International, up $3.60 to $9.41

Clearlake Capital Group is buying the information technology services company for about $3 billion.

Camping World, up 81 cents to $27.25

The recreational vehicle retailer beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Estee Lauder, up $4.19 to $223.85

The cosmetics maker reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter profits.

Norwegian Cruise Line, down 46 cents to $16.17

The cruise line operator is extending the suspension of all of its cruises through December.

Delta Air Lines, down 42 cents to $30.22

Airlines are being weighed down by concerns about spiking virus rates and more lockdowns.

Clorox, up $8.78 to $216.03

The maker of bleach and other household products handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • First Published: November 3, 2020, 2:42 IST
