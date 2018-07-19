English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Canada Gives Shot in the Arm to PM Modi’s Jobs Plan Ahead of 2019 Polls
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) is looking for opportunities to invest in the country's infrastructure, power and real estate projects.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Canada's biggest public pension scheme sees India as its main focus for investment in Asia as the country pours money into infrastructure development.
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which manages Canada's national pension fund, has invested nearly C$7 billion ($5.30 billion) in India since entering the market a decade ago and is looking for opportunities to invest in the country's infrastructure, power and real estate projects.
"As a long-term investor, Asia Pacific is very important... India is our focus market in Asia Pacific," Suyi Kim, senior managing director and head of Asia Pacific, CPPIB told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plans to boost the economy and create more jobs by tripling public spending on infrastructure to 5.97 trillion rupees ($87 billion) in the financial year ending next March, from levels seen in 2014/15, as India heads towards elections by next May.
Some of CPPIB's recent deals have been with private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and real estate developer Phoenix Mills Ltd.
"We're going to continue to expand our real estate, power, renewable and infrastructure investments," Kim said.
The fund would also be interested in the consumer sector, she said, but did not specify further.
CPPIB currently owns shares in some leading fast moving consumer goods companies like ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd.
The fund also expects more deals with logistics platform IndoSpace Core, its joint venture with Indian property developer IndoSpace.
Also Watch
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which manages Canada's national pension fund, has invested nearly C$7 billion ($5.30 billion) in India since entering the market a decade ago and is looking for opportunities to invest in the country's infrastructure, power and real estate projects.
"As a long-term investor, Asia Pacific is very important... India is our focus market in Asia Pacific," Suyi Kim, senior managing director and head of Asia Pacific, CPPIB told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government plans to boost the economy and create more jobs by tripling public spending on infrastructure to 5.97 trillion rupees ($87 billion) in the financial year ending next March, from levels seen in 2014/15, as India heads towards elections by next May.
Some of CPPIB's recent deals have been with private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank and real estate developer Phoenix Mills Ltd.
"We're going to continue to expand our real estate, power, renewable and infrastructure investments," Kim said.
The fund would also be interested in the consumer sector, she said, but did not specify further.
CPPIB currently owns shares in some leading fast moving consumer goods companies like ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd.
The fund also expects more deals with logistics platform IndoSpace Core, its joint venture with Indian property developer IndoSpace.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Ashok Leyland
|105.70
|-4.85
|-4.39
|Mindtree
|971.15
|-90.65
|-8.54
|Bajaj Finance
|2,520.20
|+31.45
|+1.26
|Tata Steel
|498.65
|-5.60
|-1.11
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,347.40
|-51.15
|-3.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|RBL Bank
|555.90
|-9.05
|-1.60
|Ashok Leyland
|105.90
|-4.70
|-4.25
|Reliance
|1,103.90
|+13.35
|+1.22
|Tata Steel
|499.75
|-4.95
|-0.98
|Bajaj Finance
|2,517.60
|+29.55
|+1.19
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|869.85
|+23.65
|+2.79
|Bharti Airtel
|345.00
|+8.20
|+2.43
|Yes Bank
|392.30
|+8.65
|+2.25
|Vedanta
|208.20
|+4.50
|+2.21
|ITC
|273.30
|+4.75
|+1.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|342.50
|+5.70
|+1.69
|Vedanta
|208.30
|+4.50
|+2.21
|Yes Bank
|391.20
|+7.40
|+1.93
|ITC
|272.90
|+4.60
|+1.71
|Adani Ports
|369.15
|+5.05
|+1.39
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hindalco
|197.60
|-14.80
|-6.97
|Bharti Infratel
|285.30
|-13.95
|-4.66
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,347.40
|-51.15
|-3.66
|Cipla
|610.10
|-17.30
|-2.76
|Larsen
|1,258.10
|-34.05
|-2.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,350.25
|-51.80
|-3.69
|Larsen
|1,255.55
|-33.60
|-2.61
|Hero Motocorp
|3,458.90
|-42.60
|-1.22
|Tata Steel
|499.75
|-4.95
|-0.98
|Coal India
|261.50
|-2.50
|-0.95
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- England Lions Hammer India 'A' by 254 Runs in One-off Unofficial Test
- Vivo NEX India Launch: Elevating Front Camera, Priced at Rs 44,990 And Available from July 21
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- Man Walks 32 Km to Work, Impressed CEO Gifts Him His Own Car
- End of the Road for Affordable Android Phones? EU's Record Fine on Google May Hit Prices