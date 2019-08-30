Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank Merger to Form Fourth-largest Public Sector Bank, Says Finance Ministry

While Canara Bank has business worth Rs 10.4 lakh crore, Syndicate Bank has business worth Rs 4.7 lakh crore. With 10,342 branches across the country, the two banks together will form the third-largest branch network.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 6:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank Merger to Form Fourth-largest Public Sector Bank, Says Finance Ministry
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: In line with the NDA government’s plans to bring about banking reforms, the Finance Ministry on Friday announced the merger of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank, both financial institutions that predominantly operate in the southern states.

The two banks will be consolidated to form the fourth-largest public-sector bank with business of Rs 15.2 lakh crore. The Canara Bank has business worth Rs 10.4 lakh crore and the Syndicate Bank Rs 4.7 lakh crore. With 10,342 branches across the country, the two banks together will form the third-largest branch network.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that benefits of merging these two banks will include cost reduction due to network overlaps, similar culture to enable smooth consolidation, and cost saving and more income opportunities for joint ventures (JVs) and subsidiaries.

Canara Bank currently has 58,350 employees and the Syndicate Bank has 31,535 employees. The total strength of the two banks together will be 89,885 employees.

Sitharaman said the earlier bank mergers had shown that consolidated banks had shown rapid growth, high profit and valuation gains as a result of scale and synergy benefits. She added that the said banks would will play an important role in making India a $5-trillion economy — for that they needed more lending capacity so they could provide better services using modern technology.

"Consolidation is the way forward," she said.

Sitharaman said that with the merger of these banks, the bigger ones would focus on international markets, while middle-level banks would focus on the national market. The smaller banks would now focus on the regional markets, she said.

The minister said while there were 27 PSBs in 2017, there would just 12 banks from now on, which will be adequately financed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,332.79 +263.86 ( +0.71%)

NIFTY 50

11,023.25 +74.95 ( +0.68%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,248.55 0.55
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
SBI 273.85 -0.24
Indiabulls Hsg 455.35 1.35
Axis Bank 663.90 0.42
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
Redington 108.35 -0.55
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Reliance 1,248.35 0.50
GRUH Finance 258.40 3.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.95 4.44
Sun Pharma 450.40 3.62
IndusInd Bank 1,395.75 3.35
Zee Entertain 373.10 3.04
Tata Steel 344.90 2.79
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 59.50 3.75
Sun Pharma 450.65 3.68
IndusInd Bank 1,394.45 3.20
Tata Steel 344.95 2.80
HUL 1,880.10 2.72
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 250.45 -3.10
Coal India 184.75 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 200.50 -2.10
Eicher Motors 16,258.45 -1.69
ONGC 121.20 -1.66
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 184.60 -2.33
Power Grid Corp 200.55 -2.12
ONGC 121.20 -1.78
HCL Tech 1,100.25 -1.50
Kotak Mahindra 1,431.70 -1.28
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram