Canara Bank Launches New Mobile Banking App; To Be One-Stop Solution; Check Details

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday launched its mobile banking super app, ‘Canara ai1’, which is a one-stop solution having over 250 features fulfilling all the banking needs of customers. The latest app eliminates the need of having multiple mobile apps working in silos for availing different specific services, according to a statement.

After launching the app, Canara Bank MD & CEO L V Prabhakar said the lender’s core vision is “e-transactions for everyone, everywhere and every time” and the bank is leveraging technology to enable the customers to use banking services at their fingertips.

Canara ai1 has advanced features such an intuitive UI & UX having multiple themes and customisable menus/ dashboards which can be personalised as per the user’s choice. It also offers dark theme to improve visual ergonomics, reduce eye strain, adjust brightness to current lighting conditions, and facilitate screen usage in dark environments – all while conserving battery power.

The app, which is available in 11 languages, provides solution to all banking and lifestyle needs such as compare and shop, utility bill payments, flight/ hotel/ cab booking, payments, loan repayment, and investment services like mutual fund, insurance and demat services, among other services, the statement said.

It also caters to various social security schemes such as PPF account, Sukanya Samruddhi Accounts, Senior Citizens Savings account, and Kisan Vikas Patra, PMJJBY, PMSBY & APY along with nominee management, the bank said.

As pre-login features, account balance, UPI scan & Pay and shopping are available. Users not having an account with us can also use UPI and the shopping facility of Canara ai1-The Banking Super App. They can open their account digitally in real time with video KYC.

“As on date, more than 3.5 million customers are using our Canara ai1 – The Banking Super App and already enjoying the enhanced features and functionalities satisfactorily,” the bank said.

The super app enables the customer to use traditional and modern banking and financial services through the digital mode and there are features for all age groups. Canara ai1 – The Banking Super App can do all the job in just few taps on your mobile phone, the bank added.

The statement also said all these features have been built using best-in-class security architecture. The app is having security features like device binding, malware detection, detection of remote administration tools, and dynamic keyboard to provide a Safe and secure banking. Channels management like block/ unblock internet banking/ UPI/ debit and credit cards with setting transaction limits are also available.

