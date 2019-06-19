English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Canara Bank Revives Plan to Sell Stake in Can Fin Homes
Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest its entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Canara Bank Tuesday said its board has approved plan to sell part or full stake in housing finance subsidiary Can Fin Homes Ltd (CFHL).
Last year, Canara Bank had called off move to divest its entire shareholding in housing finance subsidiary Canfin Homes after receiving lower than expected price quotation.
Can Fin Homes has a pan India network of 132 branches, 20 Affordable Housing Loan Centres (AHLCs) and 20 satellite offices with customer base of over 1.2 lakh.
The said permission is subject to disinvest at appropriate time depending on the market conditions and available options, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|534.65
|-12.32
|Yes Bank
|101.75
|-6.91
|Tata Steel
|485.90
|2.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,389.00
|-1.42
|Reliance
|1,284.50
|0.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|535.00
|-12.25
|Yes Bank
|101.90
|-6.77
|Atul
|3,996.00
|0.47
|Reliance
|1,279.05
|-0.27
|Gulf Oil Lubric
|898.50
|-0.16
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|485.90
|2.88
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,496.05
|2.34
|Zee Entertain
|347.20
|2.31
|Power Grid Corp
|201.05
|1.64
|NTPC
|133.95
|1.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|486.00
|2.80
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,495.10
|2.22
|Power Grid Corp
|201.00
|1.67
|NTPC
|134.00
|1.13
|HDFC
|2,169.10
|0.69
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|564.45
|-7.44
|Yes Bank
|101.85
|-6.82
|UPL
|951.65
|-4.81
|Tata Motors
|153.25
|-3.19
|Adani Ports
|408.50
|-3.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|101.85
|-6.82
|Tata Motors
|153.20
|-3.22
|Hero Motocorp
|2,591.30
|-2.86
|M&M
|612.00
|-2.23
|Bharti Airtel
|338.90
|-1.95
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Falcon Star Anthony Mackie Opens Up for First Time on Replacing Chris Evans As New Captain America
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Shoaib Malik & Sania Mirza Hit Back at Twitter Trolling
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results