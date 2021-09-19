Cancer and Cardiac Insurance Policy of Rs 10 Lakh: Who can Buy, Benefits, Key Details

Star Health and Allied Insurance had announced on Thursday that the company was launching two new variants on their specialty products which are Star Cancer Care Platinum Insurance Policy and Star Cardiac Care Platinum Insurance Policy. These health insurance policies were launched with the aim of specifically targeting people whose needs are concerned with cancer or cardiac conditions said the company in a press release.

The company also said that there were no premedical tests that needed to be conducted in order to avail the policies. The only thing that was needed was a submission of previous medical records by the insured person. These records should reveal the treatments that you underwent at the time of purchasing the policy. These policies allow customers the option of lifelong renewal and they have premiums that can be paid in quarterly, half-yearly and annual instalments.

Dr S Prakash, the Managing Director of Star Health and Allied Insurance said, Star Health is providing this Insurance Cover for people diagnosed with heart disease and cancer. As a doctor, I see most of the time people in India seeking health insurance cover after a major diagnosis like cancer/heart disease. Often, they are not able to get cover for existing heart disease and cancer. Striving to change this and to include these deserving people as well under insurance cover, Star Health Insurance has introduced these products. These new policies are an endeavour to address a genuine and important need of our fellow citizens."

The Cancer Care Platinum Insurance Policy

People who have been diagnosed with cancer or are surviving the disease are eligible for this policy. It covers people between the ages of 5 months and 65 years with a sum insured up to Rs 10 lakh. The policy also covers expenses that one incurs due to hospitalisation for cancer as well as non-cancer-related treatments. Additionally, there is a ‘NIL’ waiting period for accidents, a 30-day waiting period for non-cancer treatments, 12 months for hospice care and 30 months for treatment of cancer and pre-existing diseases.

Customer can opt for sum insured of Rs 500,000, Rs 750,000 or Rs 1,000,000. The insurance policy also covers In-patient hospitalization, Day Care treatment, Road Ambulance, Pre & Post hospitalization expenses. If the concerned person does suffer a recurrence of cancer, metastasis or even a second malignancy that is unrelated to the first cancer, then the policy will payout a lump sum amount. The benefits of the are in addition to the indemnity sum that is insured.

The policy also covers hospice care, e-second medical opinion, wellness services - diet and nutrition Programmes, weight management programmes and specialist consultations that are done through the Telehealth app.

The insured persons can get a Cumulative bonus of 5 per cent of the basic sum insured for each claim-free year up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the basic sum insured. Insured persons can also avail of health check-ups after each claim-free year.

The Star Cardiac Care Insurance Policy

As the name suggests, this policy is aimed at people with cardiac conditions. It covers persons who are between 7 years of age to 70 years old, with a sum insured amount of Rs 15 lakh. It also overs expense incurred due to hospitalization for cardiac and non-cardiac conditions 30 days after the policy is purchased. It has a ‘NIL’ waiting period for accidents and 24 months for names ailments and heart transplants, but in the case of other pre-existing diseases, it cites 48 months.

Customer can opt for sum insured of Rs 500,000, Rs 750,000, Rs. 1,000,000 or Rs 1,500,000. The policy will cover In-patient hospitalization, day care treatment, road ambulance, pre and post hospitalization expenses, e-second medical opinion, tele-health services, wellness services - nutrition and diet consultation as well as counselling for stress management.

The policy even covers outpatient medical expenses from day one. When it comes to serious ailments like heart transplants, you can be covered up to 200 per cent of the sum insured after a 24-month waiting period. You can also avail up to 50 per cent against the insured sum for cardiac devices. For each claim-free year, you can avail of a cumulative bonus of 10 per cent of the basic sum insured up to a maximum of 100 per cent of the basic sum insured.

