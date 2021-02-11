Cannabis Stocks Jump As Retail Trading Mania Builds

U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies Sundial Growers, Tilray and Aphria jumped between 14% and 38% in early premarket trading on Thursday.

The sector caught the attention of retail traders on Wednesday on forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, which has been credited with fueling a stunning rally in videogame retailer GameStop and other shorted stocks last month.

Cannabis stocks were also among the most traded by German retail investors, signaling that the buying frenzy was spreading beyond its American home base.

