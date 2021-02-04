Capri, Alphabet Rise; Chipotle, Electronic Arts Fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: February 04, 2021, 02:57 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
NEW YORK: Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Alphabet Inc., up $139.76 to $2,058.88.
The parent company of search engine Google handily beat Wall Streets fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $23.06 to $1,499.99.
The Mexican food chains fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts forecasts.
Amazon.com Inc., down $67.47 to $3,312.53.
Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the the online retail giant, to be replaced by long-time executive Andy Jassy.
Electronic Arts Inc., down $8.15 to $140.82.
The maker of Medal of Honor and other video games gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.
GW Pharmaceuticals Plc., up $65.12 to $211.37.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is buying the cannabis-based drug developer for about $7.2 billion in cash and stock.
Evercore Inc., up $4.63 to $119.15.
The investment bank reported surprisingly strong fourth-quarter financial results.
W.W. Grainger Inc., down $7 to $366.11.
The seller of maintenance and other industrial supplies reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss than Wall Street anticipated.
Capri Holdings Ltd., up $1.08 to $43.81.
The owner of Michael Kors and other luxury retail brands beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor