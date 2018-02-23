GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Card Users Concerned About Deductions for International Transaction: Survey

About 94 percent of total 9,690 people surveyed have asked for mandatory SMS or email OTP based approval before any transaction on all credit and debit cards issued in India, it said.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2018, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Card Users Concerned About Deductions for International Transaction: Survey
(Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Illustration)
New Delhi: Many consumers have raised concerns over automatic deduction of money from payment cards by international merchants, as per the survey conducted by social engagement platform Local Circles.

About 94 percent of total 9,690 people surveyed have asked for mandatory SMS or email OTP based approval before any transaction on all credit and debit cards issued in India, it said.

The use of credit and debit cards with international merchants has fast become common as more and more Indian consumers purchase mobile apps, games, computer software.

Consumers in India frequently buy subscriptions at Play store and Apple store, or software subscriptions like MS Office or Adobe Photoshop trial offers, it said.

"What many consumers have reported struggling with are the automatic charges that keep hitting them every month without any pre-charge notification or approval.

"In many cases, what has been reported is that an amount is charged on their credit card followed by an SMS/email from the bank stating the amount that has been charged," it said in a release.

Most consumers have asked for a request for approval through SMS or email OTP before they are charged by the merchants.

These consumers have also sought the two-factor authentication process like that with India based merchants for international merchants as well, it said.

Local Circles said if the information of an Indian bank-issued credit card is compromised, it can be used on international websites easily, thus making OTP mandatory for all transactions could minimise the risk greatly. It is going to petition with the government for a corrective action.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

32,996.76 +73.64 ( +0.22%)

Nifty 50

10,124.35 +30.10 ( +0.30%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
HDFC 1,800.05 +25.55 +1.44
Reliance 889.80 -5.70 -0.64
TCS 2,864.85 +33.85 +1.20
IDBI Bank 73.70 -0.05 -0.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Infosys 1,162.10 +14.95 +1.30
Kotak Mahindra 1,045.60 -5.75 -0.55
IDBI Bank 73.65 +0.50 +0.68
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 341.90 +16.55 +5.09
Tech Mahindra 633.40 +23.50 +3.85
Eicher Motors 28,360.45 +957.40 +3.49
Tata Steel 593.00 +18.05 +3.14
Sun Pharma 508.75 +11.10 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 593.30 +18.25 +3.17
Sun Pharma 508.85 +10.95 +2.20
Wipro 292.50 +4.45 +1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,157.40 +39.20 +1.85
Adani Ports 369.20 +5.35 +1.47
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 287.10 -20.10 -6.54
IOC 173.85 -4.05 -2.28
ONGC 174.10 -2.75 -1.55
BPCL 424.90 -5.85 -1.36
Cipla 552.90 -6.85 -1.22
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 174.60 -2.00 -1.13
ICICI Bank 291.75 -3.25 -1.10
Yes Bank 302.05 -2.80 -0.92
Reliance 889.55 -5.75 -0.64
NTPC 166.30 -0.75 -0.45
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You