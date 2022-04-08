CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka#UkraineWar
Home » News » Business » Cardless Cashless Withdrawal to be Available at All ATMs, Announces RBI Governor
1-MIN READ

Cardless Cashless Withdrawal to be Available at All ATMs, Announces RBI Governor

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, April 8

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, April 8

The RBI governor was announcing decisions made at the three day Monetary Policy Committee meet.

Business Desk

RBI MPC Meet Decisions: Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday, April 8 announced that the RBI has proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available at all ATMs across all banks in India. The RBI governor was announcing decisions made at the three day Monetary Policy Committee meet. Das said that the facility is proposed to be made available through the Unified Payments Interface or UPI.

“At present the facility of cardless cash withdrawal through ATMs is limited only to  a few banks. It is now proposed to make cardless cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and ATM networks using the UPI," Das said while making the announcement.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Business Desk

A team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and making money matters simpler for you. From latest initial public offerings ...Read More

Tags
first published:April 08, 2022, 10:40 IST