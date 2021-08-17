CarTrade Tech IPO Allotment Today: How to Check via BSE, Link Intime, Refund, GMP

CarTrade Tech Limited initial public offering (IPO) has finalised its share allotment status on Tuesday. The multi-channel auto platform received a stellar response from investors when it had opened for subscription from August 9-11. The Rs 2,999-crore IPO was subscribed 20.29 times. CarTrade Tech IPO issue received bids 26,31,74,823 shares against 1,29,72,552 shares on offer. The price band was fixed at Rs 1,585-1,618.

Those who have invested in CarTrade Tech IPO can now check their share application status on Tuesday. There are two ways to check CarTrade Tech IPO allotment status 1)Via BSE 2) Via Registrar’s Website. Once the shares are alloted, the ineligible investors will get their refunds on Wednesday. The equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 19. CarTrade Tech stocks is expected to get listed on BSE and NSE on August 23.

How to Check CarTrade Tech Limited Allotment Status via BSE

1) You need to go to the official BSE website via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take the you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you have to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘CarTrade Tech Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check CarTrade Tech IPO Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘CarTrade Tech Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

CarTrade Tech IPO Grey Market Premium:

The unlisted share of CarTrade Tech was trading at Rs 260, over the issue price of Rs 1,618 per share. The grey market premium of CarTrade Tech IPO was remained in the range of Rs 200-250 in the last seven days. CarTrade Tech GMP was over 15 per cent higher than the issue price. High GMP indicated a healthy listing for CarTrade Tech IPO.

Established in 2009, CarTrade Tech Limited is a multi-channel auto platform with coverage and presence across vehicle types and value-added services. It offers a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain for marketing, buying, selling and financing new and pre-owned cars, two-wheelers, pre-owned commercial vehicles and farm and construction equipment.

“CarTrade operates on an asset-light business model and is well placed in the automotive value chain with a combination of online and offline related services. The company has a strong brand recall value and is gaining popularity amongst customers and stakeholders. Further, their investments in technology have made their platforms scalable in a highly capital-efficient manner. Going forward, the company plans to grow business by investing in technology, increasing online-offline presence and adopting a vehicle-agnostic approach. On the financial front, the company’s revenue in FY21 has seen de-growth owing to the Covid-19 impact but is expected to stabilize in the medium term. Amongst the industry players, CarTrade is the only profitable company which is a positive sign. We have a positive view on the company given its strong brands, technology-driven platforms and longstanding relationships with customers, dealers and other stakeholders," said Religare Broking in a note.

