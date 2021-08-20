CarTrade Tech Makes Weak Debut on Market Today. Check CarTrade Share Price on BSE, NSE

CarTrade Tech shares made a weak debut on the stock market on Friday. The scrip got listed at ₹1,579 on BSE, 2 per cent down from its issue price of 1,618. On NSE, CarTrade Tech share debuted at Rs ₹1,599.8 a piece. Established in 2000, CarTrade Tech Limited is a multi-channel auto platform. They offer a variety of solutions across the automotive transaction value chain for marketing, buying, selling and financing of new and pre-owned cars, two-wheelers as well as pre-owned commercial vehicles and farm and construction equipment. Their platforms operate under several brands: CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz. Car Trade Tech is backed by marquee investors — Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan and March Capital.

The initial public offering (IPO) of CarTrade Tech was subscribed 20.29 times. It received bids of over 26.31 crore shares against the total issue size of over 1.29 crore shares, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed. The portion allocated for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 35.45 times, while those of non institutional investors was booked 41.00 times. The retail individual investors (RIIs) quota was subscribed 2.75 times, the data showed.

“CarTrade operates on an asset-light business model and is well placed in the automotive value chain with a combination of online and offline related services. The company has a strong brand recall value and is gaining popularity amongst customers and stakeholders. Further, their investments in technology have made their platforms scalable in a highly capital-efficient manner. Going forward, the company plans to grow business by investing in technology, increasing online-offline presence and adopting a vehicle-agnostic approach. On the financial front, the company’s revenue in FY21 has seen de-growth owing to the Covid-19 impact but is expected to stabilize in the medium term. Amongst the industry players, CarTrade is the only profitable company which is a positive sign," said Religare Broking.

“According to Frost & Sullivan, the used car market in India stood at 3.8-4.0 mn units annually, making it 1.5X bigger than the 2.6-3.0 mn unit of new car market, compared to 2.8X in the USA and 4.1X in Europe. The volumes in both the segments, used & new cars, are set to rise in India by more than 10 per cent CAGR in the next 5 years. The worldwide shortage of chips and semiconductors has not only delayed production schedules of new vehicles, but also resulted in a sharp price rise. With this situation unlikely to improve for the next one year, the used car market is expected to remain buoyed," said Ventura Securities Limited.

