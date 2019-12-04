Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Cash-strapped IL&FS Reports Net Loss of Rs 22,527 Crore for FY19

The scam-ridden infra lending major reported revenue of Rs 824 crore, massively down from Rs 1,734 crore in the previous year.

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Cash-strapped IL&FS Reports Net Loss of Rs 22,527 Crore for FY19
The building of Infrastructure Leasing & Finance Corporation.

Mumbai: Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, as against Rs 333 crore in the previous fiscal.

The scam-ridden infra lending major reported revenue of Rs 824 crore, massively down from Rs 1,734 crore in the previous year. This is the first earnings announcement after the government sacked its board in October last year.

As of end-March 2019, total assets stood at Rs 4,148 crore, a pale shadow of Rs 23,868 crore year-ago, a company statement said, adding its liabilities rose to Rs 21,083 crore from Rs 18,276 crore in FY18.

It said the board adopted prudent provisioning on loans/impairment for investments, besides taking a conservative view on fair market value and recovery estimates.

In October 2018, the government seized control of the debt-trapped company and superseded its board led by Uday Kotak as the chairman. The new board, as part of the overall resolution process for the IL&FS Group, has sold a number of assets to clear the dues and debt.

As of October 8, 2018, the group has an external fund based debt of Rs 94,216 crore and an additional non-fund based debt of Rs 5,139 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,043.20 +49.00 ( +0.41%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.00 5.88
ICICI Bank 529.25 3.91
Reliance 1,552.70 -1.66
Larsen 1,285.10 -2.14
Tata Motors 169.40 7.08
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 63.05 5.97
Coal India 202.70 -1.41
CSB Bank 300.10 53.90
Indiabulls Hsg 288.25 -0.93
Reliance 1,552.55 -1.67
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 169.40 7.08
Yes Bank 63.00 5.88
ICICI Bank 529.25 3.91
Vedanta 144.20 3.22
Hindalco 201.10 2.60
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 169.40 7.11
Yes Bank 63.05 5.97
TML-D 70.15 5.09
ICICI Bank 529.35 4.00
Vedanta 144.10 3.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,285.10 -2.14
Reliance 1,552.70 -1.66
Coal India 202.75 -1.39
IOC 126.85 -1.28
Asian Paints 1,720.30 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,285.20 -2.16
Reliance 1,552.55 -1.67
Asian Paints 1,720.60 -0.95
Maruti Suzuki 7,075.55 -0.93
Power Grid Corp 188.40 -0.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com