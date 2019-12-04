Cash-strapped IL&FS Reports Net Loss of Rs 22,527 Crore for FY19

Mumbai: Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 22,527 crore for the fiscal to March 2019, as against Rs 333 crore in the previous fiscal.

The scam-ridden infra lending major reported revenue of Rs 824 crore, massively down from Rs 1,734 crore in the previous year. This is the first earnings announcement after the government sacked its board in October last year.

As of end-March 2019, total assets stood at Rs 4,148 crore, a pale shadow of Rs 23,868 crore year-ago, a company statement said, adding its liabilities rose to Rs 21,083 crore from Rs 18,276 crore in FY18.

It said the board adopted prudent provisioning on loans/impairment for investments, besides taking a conservative view on fair market value and recovery estimates.

In October 2018, the government seized control of the debt-trapped company and superseded its board led by Uday Kotak as the chairman. The new board, as part of the overall resolution process for the IL&FS Group, has sold a number of assets to clear the dues and debt.

As of October 8, 2018, the group has an external fund based debt of Rs 94,216 crore and an additional non-fund based debt of Rs 5,139 crore.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.