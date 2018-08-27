GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Cash-strapped Jet Airways Reports Rs 1,323 Crore Net Loss

The ongoing cash crunch has forced the airline to embark on a Rs 2,000-crore cost cutting drive and stake sale in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege as part of capital infusion.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:00 PM IST
Representative image/Reuters
Mumbai: The Naresh Goyal-run Jet Airways on Monday reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June owing to higher fuel cost and other expenses due to the falling rupee.

The ongoing cash crunch has forced the airline to embark on a Rs 2,000-crore cost cutting drive and stake sale in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege as part of capital infusion.

The airline, which publicly admitted to cash flow issues, had posted a net profit of Rs 53.50 crore in the year-ago period.

This is the second straight quarterly loss for the airline, which had abruptly postponed result announcement on August 9, leading to a slew of regulatory queries. In the March quarter, too, the airline had reported net losses of Rs 1,036 crore.

On the cost cutting and stake sale plan, chairman Naresh Goyal said the board on Monday approved two significant proposals: capital infusion and monetisation of the airline's stake in its loyalty programme Jet Privilege.

“These two measures bode well for the long-term financial health and sustainability of the airline," Goyal said in a statement.

Total income marginally improved to Rs 6,066 crore from Rs 5,953 crore a year ago, the airline said in an exchange filing. Fuel cost soared 53 per cent to Rs 2,332 crore from Rs 1,524 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the airline said its loss stood at Rs 1,326 crore, against a net profit of Rs 58 crore a year ago. The airline expects to reduce costs by Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years by way of various cost-reduction measures.

"Comprehensive cost reduction programme will result in excess of Rs 2,000 crore over the next two years," it said. It explained that cost reduction covers various facets of operations, including maintenance costs, selling and distribution costs, fuel rate and optimisation, debt and interest cost reduction and enhancement of crew and manpower productivity.

