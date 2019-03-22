LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Cash-strapped Jet Airways Suspends Services to 13 International Routes Till April-end

Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2019, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Cash-strapped Jet Airways Suspends Services to 13 International Routes Till April-end
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways, on the verge of going belly-up, has suspended operations on as many as 13 more international routes till end-April, besides scaling down frequencies on seven other overseas routes, mostly from Delhi and Mumbai, according to airline sources.

The routes where services have been temporarily withdrawn include Pune-Singapore (seven a week), which was launched with much fanfare late last December, and Pune-Abu Dhabi (seven flights a week).

Jet Airways has already suspended services on the Mumbai-Manchester route.

Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.

The airline has discontinued services from Delhi to Abu Dhabi (nine a week), Dammam (14 weekly), Dhaka (11), Hong Kong and Riyadh (seven each a week) up to April 30, said the airline source.

Besides, the airline has also suspended services on the Bangalore-Singapore route, where it flies twice daily, till April 30.

The flights which have been suspended from Mumbai for this period include services to Abu Dhabi (12 weekly), Bahrain (4-7 weekly), and Dammam (14 weekly). These services will remain suspended till April 30, as per the source.

Similarly, flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong (7 weekly) route will also not be operated between March 23 and April 30, while the Kolkata-Dhaka services have also been suspended till April 30.

In addition to this, services from Delhi and Mumbai to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Doha, Kuwait and Singapore have been also reduced significantly.

However, the airline has not yet informed the exchanges about these reduction and suspension of services.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,164.61 -222.14 ( -0.58%)

NIFTY 50

11,456.90 -64.15 ( -0.56%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 2,276.15 -0.99
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
Maruti Suzuki 6,552.70 -1.81
Yes Bank 252.60 0.18
Axis Bank 757.05 0.17
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 934.00 -0.08
Axis Bank 757.35 0.24
Cipla 526.85 -1.17
Motherson Sumi 146.05 -7.06
SpiceJet 98.10 7.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.65 4.18
Larsen 1,394.70 1.74
JSW Steel 285.75 1.22
Asian Paints 1,471.25 1.04
Hindalco 209.10 0.94
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 134.05 3.67
Larsen 1,394.00 1.54
Asian Paints 1,470.70 1.08
Tata Steel 518.15 0.90
Power Grid Corp 198.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 316.10 -2.75
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.66
BPCL 378.95 -2.62
HPCL 268.35 -2.45
Reliance 1,341.75 -2.45
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 175.40 -2.47
Reliance 1,342.10 -2.44
Maruti Suzuki 6,558.00 -1.84
SBI 298.10 -1.76
Bajaj Finance 2,836.85 -1.23
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram