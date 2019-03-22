English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Cash-strapped Jet Airways Suspends Services to 13 International Routes Till April-end
Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Jet Airways, on the verge of going belly-up, has suspended operations on as many as 13 more international routes till end-April, besides scaling down frequencies on seven other overseas routes, mostly from Delhi and Mumbai, according to airline sources.
The routes where services have been temporarily withdrawn include Pune-Singapore (seven a week), which was launched with much fanfare late last December, and Pune-Abu Dhabi (seven flights a week).
Jet Airways has already suspended services on the Mumbai-Manchester route.
Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.
The airline has discontinued services from Delhi to Abu Dhabi (nine a week), Dammam (14 weekly), Dhaka (11), Hong Kong and Riyadh (seven each a week) up to April 30, said the airline source.
Besides, the airline has also suspended services on the Bangalore-Singapore route, where it flies twice daily, till April 30.
The flights which have been suspended from Mumbai for this period include services to Abu Dhabi (12 weekly), Bahrain (4-7 weekly), and Dammam (14 weekly). These services will remain suspended till April 30, as per the source.
Similarly, flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong (7 weekly) route will also not be operated between March 23 and April 30, while the Kolkata-Dhaka services have also been suspended till April 30.
In addition to this, services from Delhi and Mumbai to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Doha, Kuwait and Singapore have been also reduced significantly.
However, the airline has not yet informed the exchanges about these reduction and suspension of services.
The routes where services have been temporarily withdrawn include Pune-Singapore (seven a week), which was launched with much fanfare late last December, and Pune-Abu Dhabi (seven flights a week).
Jet Airways has already suspended services on the Mumbai-Manchester route.
Gasping for funds and no bailout on the horizon, the Naresh Goyal-controlled airline has now reduced its operations to one-fourth from over 600 daily flights earlier, with just one-third of its 119 fleet being operational.
The airline has discontinued services from Delhi to Abu Dhabi (nine a week), Dammam (14 weekly), Dhaka (11), Hong Kong and Riyadh (seven each a week) up to April 30, said the airline source.
Besides, the airline has also suspended services on the Bangalore-Singapore route, where it flies twice daily, till April 30.
The flights which have been suspended from Mumbai for this period include services to Abu Dhabi (12 weekly), Bahrain (4-7 weekly), and Dammam (14 weekly). These services will remain suspended till April 30, as per the source.
Similarly, flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong (7 weekly) route will also not be operated between March 23 and April 30, while the Kolkata-Dhaka services have also been suspended till April 30.
In addition to this, services from Delhi and Mumbai to Kathmandu, Bangkok, Doha, Kuwait and Singapore have been also reduced significantly.
However, the airline has not yet informed the exchanges about these reduction and suspension of services.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HDFC Bank
|2,276.15
|-0.99
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,552.70
|-1.81
|Yes Bank
|252.60
|0.18
|Axis Bank
|757.05
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|934.00
|-0.08
|Axis Bank
|757.35
|0.24
|Cipla
|526.85
|-1.17
|Motherson Sumi
|146.05
|-7.06
|SpiceJet
|98.10
|7.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.65
|4.18
|Larsen
|1,394.70
|1.74
|JSW Steel
|285.75
|1.22
|Asian Paints
|1,471.25
|1.04
|Hindalco
|209.10
|0.94
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|134.05
|3.67
|Larsen
|1,394.00
|1.54
|Asian Paints
|1,470.70
|1.08
|Tata Steel
|518.15
|0.90
|Power Grid Corp
|198.50
|0.53
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|316.10
|-2.75
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.66
|BPCL
|378.95
|-2.62
|HPCL
|268.35
|-2.45
|Reliance
|1,341.75
|-2.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|175.40
|-2.47
|Reliance
|1,342.10
|-2.44
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,558.00
|-1.84
|SBI
|298.10
|-1.76
|Bajaj Finance
|2,836.85
|-1.23
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Players Who Made the Jump From Cricket to Politics
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Amazon Apple Fest: Offers on iPhone X, Apple Watch, MacBook And More
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results