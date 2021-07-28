Cashless Doctor's Visit, Lab Tests, Medicine Deliveries: Check this New Service

SVAAS Wellness Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, announced the rolling out of a new partnership programme. The pilot launch for this programme aims to be a first-of-its-kind cashless outpatient offering in India, the insurer said. The users will benefit from cashless access to consultation from leading doctors and healthcare professionals across specialisations and geographies, pathology laboratories and diagnostic services, pharmacies, and a comprehensive support centre, all on a simple, easily accessible mobile platform, ICICI Lombard said.

This new partnership has been done with the aim of not only marking the launch of Dr Reddy’s health solution ‘SVAAS’ but also to showcase ICICI Lombard’s venture into the Wellness industry. For Dr Reddy’s the aim of such an initiative is to bring together the cornerstones of healthcare and wellness for outpatients. It aims to achieve all this via collaborations such as this.

ICICI Lombard will be able to offer a wide range of wellness and healthcare solutions through the initiative’s ‘ILTakeCare’ app. This will be able to target and reach a much wider audience. The programme and the accompanying services will be made available in the cities of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam (Vizag). The aim is that one month after the launch in these two cities, the initiative can be scaled up to major metros and tier 1 cities according to information provided in a press release.

The SVAAS initiative will be rolled out via a multi-service mobile app platform that will aim to address the patients’ needs while bringing about higher levels of quality and credibility. It also aims to introduce it in such a way that ease of use is readily present. Patients will also be provided with increased and comprehensive support which aims to bring about more customer satisfaction. Essentially, customers will be able to access the services of healthcare professionals across specialisations and geographies, pathology laboratories, diagnostic services and pharmacies, with the aid of one single mobile platform and a comprehensive support centre to guide them through it all.

Speaking on this new initiative, M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy’s, said, “The current pandemic has strongly underscored the importance of digital healthcare services. While telemedicine has picked up pace in India in recent times, there is a growing need for high-quality outpatient care that is holistic, credible and addresses concerns around user experience. Users continue to grapple with issues such as reliability, access, high cost, out-of-pocket expenses, payment procedures, and difficulty in navigating the fragmented nature of the landscape. Through our initiative called ‘SVAAS’—meaning ‘breath’—we will endeavour to go beyond traditional pharmaceutical offerings and provide a comprehensive but simplified healthcare solution to people in managing their healthcare needs.”

Patients also have the option of opting for in-person consultations as well as remote tele/video consultations. These flexible services will include home sample collections and medicine deliveries, digital health record management and a comprehensive support and fulfilment system, said the press release. The advantage of this initiative is that it will combine the extensive healthcare network under Dr Reddy’s banner through SVAAS with the insurance solutions of ICICI Lombard.

Ramana further added, “We are delighted to commence SVAAS as a pilot with a seasoned and experienced partner in ICICI Lombard. Beyond the pilot, we will aim to use our own SVAAS digital platform and work with multiple established partners. In keeping with our brand belief of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’, we see SVAAS as meeting a genuine unmet patient need, through assurance of quality and credibility, ease of use, and comprehensive support consequently resulting in higher adherence. We believe SVAAS has the potential to expand further into health and wellness, and eventually cover the healthcare ecosystem.”

On the other end of the partnership Alok Agarwal, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “At ICICI Lombard, we continuously endeavour to add value to our customers throughout their relationship with us, thereby consistently demonstrating our brand ethos of ‘Nibhaye Vaade’. For health insurance customers, this means not just providing them with the most efficient claim settlement experience. It goes further ahead by handholding them in their journey to stay healthy and fit.”

To this, he added, “To do so, we have introduced convenient solutions like ‘ILTakeCare’ a comprehensive, wellness and insurance-oriented app that offers multiple benefits to customers in a contactless way and at their fingertips. We are delighted to partner with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories for this unique initiative, starting with the South markets of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. Customers in these locations would be able to get their needs pertaining to doctor consultation, diagnostics, and pharmacy addressed conveniently through our ILTakeCare app. Add to this, the vast network of SVAAS that will be of immense associated value to customers.”

