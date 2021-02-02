Castrol India, Hero MotoCorp, NMDC: Top stocks for Investors Today

The stock market on Monday zoomed 5 percent reacting to the Union Budget 2021 which boosted the sentiments of traders and investors. Following the same trend, the indices on Tuesday, February 2 is expected to give a positive opening as the SGX Nifty indicated a higher opening for the domestic market. The SGX Nifty was trading 85.50 points up at 14,444.00 at 7:00 am. On February 1, the BSE Sensex gained a whopping 2,314.84 points or 5.00 percent to close at 48,600.61. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rallied 646.60 points or 4.74 percent to bounce back above 14,000 mark at 14,281.20.

Top stocks to look for the day are:

Castrol India: The company on Monday released its quarterly earnings and reported higher profit at Rs 582.9 crore in the December Quarter against Rs 187.7 crore in Q3FY20. The revenue of the company also increased to Rs 2,997 crore from Rs 935.2 crore on yearly basis.

Hero MotoCorp: The auto giantreported a fall in its sales value by 3.14 percent to 4,85,889 units from 5,01,622 units on a yearly basis. Domestic sales of the company also declined by 4.15 percent.

Coal India: The company on Sunday said that Coal production in January 2021 stood at 60.5 million tonnes compared to 63.1 million tonnes in January 2020. Also, the offtake fell to 53.3 million tonnes from 55.9 million tonnes in the same period a year ago.

NMDC: In the month of January 2021, the production of the company stood at 3.86 million tonnes against 3.31 million tonnes in the same month a year ago. The sales of the company were reported at 3.74 million tonnes compared to 2.96 million tonnes in the same period.

PVR: The company raised Rs 800 crore by setting the issue price for QIP at Rs 1,440 per share.

VST Tillers & Tractors: In January 2021, the company sold 2,258 units of power tillers against 1,971 units in January 2020. Tractor sales also increased to 647 from 516 units in the same period.

Eicher Motors: As per the data, the company has sold 68,887 units of Royal Enfield in January 2021 compared to 63,520 units in the same month a year ago.

Quarterly Results: HDFC, Ajanta Pharma, Dixon Technologies, Escorts, IIFL Wealth Management, Tata Consumer Products, Vinati Organics, Wonderla Holidays, etc will announce their quarterly earnings on February 2.