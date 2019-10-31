Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Filing Deadline in J&K, Ladakh Union Territories to November 30

Internet facilities have been clamped down in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

PTI

Updated:October 31, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBDT Extends Income Tax Return Filing Deadline in J&K, Ladakh Union Territories to November 30
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Thursday extended the deadline for filing of income tax returns to November 30 in the newly-created Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The policy-making body for the Income Tax Department issued an order stating that "on consideration of reports of disturbances in internet facility in certain areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the CBDT...further extends the due date for filing of ITRs and tax audit reports to November 30 in respect of all categories of income tax assessees in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh..."

It said the ITRs filed by individual taxpayers, post the set deadline of August 31, will be considered valid till November 30.

Internet facilities have been clamped down in Jammu and Kashmir following the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 on August 5.

In the aftermath of the decision, Jammu and Kashmir has been bifurcated into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,877.45 +33.35 ( +0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
SBI 312.40 7.76
Infosys 685.60 3.78
Tata Motors 177.70 3.37
Reliance 1,464.35 -1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
SBI 312.25 7.69
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Infosys 685.50 3.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.40 23.94
Zee Entertain 260.60 10.82
SBI 312.40 7.76
Grasim 768.75 4.60
Infosys 685.60 3.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 70.45 24.03
SBI 312.25 7.69
Infosys 685.50 3.79
Tata Motors 177.70 3.40
Bharti Airtel 374.25 1.63
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
JSW Steel 228.00 -2.73
Tech Mahindra 739.00 -2.04
Tata Steel 380.55 -1.92
ICICI Bank 463.05 -1.72
M&M 606.45 -1.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 380.50 -1.95
M&M 605.80 -1.77
ICICI Bank 462.85 -1.74
Axis Bank 736.00 -1.56
HDFC Bank 1,229.95 -1.48
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram