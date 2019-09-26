Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline for Audit Cases till October 31

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline for Audit Cases till October 31
A person files his Income Tax Returns. (File picture)
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBDT on Thursday extended the September 30 deadline by a month for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for special cases requiring audit reports. The new deadline is October 31.

"On consideration of representations recd (received) from across the country, CBDT has decided to extend the due date for filing of ITRs & Tax Audit Reports from 30th Sep, 2019 to 31st of Oct, 2019 in respect of persons whose accounts are required to be audited," the CBDT said in a late night statement.

It said a formal notification for the same will be issued soon.

This category of ITR is to be filed by those entities that are assessed under section 44AB of the I-T Act such as companies, partnership firms, proprietorship among others and their accounts are to be audited before filing.

Certain categories of individuals like a working partner in a firm also fall under this clause.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes frames policy for the income tax department.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,989.74 +396.22 ( +1.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,571.20 +131.00 ( +1.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 281.85 0.57
HDFC Bank 1,242.50 0.23
ICICI Bank 451.95 4.09
HDFC 2,063.20 -0.33
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Lombard 1,193.45 1.70
Zee Entertain 286.70 5.44
SBI 281.90 0.62
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.10 6.34
M&M 566.95 6.03
Coal India 203.30 5.56
Zee Entertain 286.70 4.85
ONGC 137.05 4.26
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 166.15 6.47
M&M 567.10 6.00
Coal India 203.05 5.32
ONGC 136.90 4.15
ICICI Bank 452.05 4.05
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.55 -1.27
HUL 2,034.40 -0.83
HCL Tech 1,045.15 -0.83
Wipro 237.10 -0.71
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 51.05 -4.93
Infosys 782.05 -1.28
HCL Tech 1,044.85 -0.86
HUL 2,033.80 -0.67
HDFC 2,064.15 -0.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram