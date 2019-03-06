English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBDT Notifies Relaxed Norms for Startups
Earlier, the investment limit for a start-up to seek exemption under Section 56(2)(viib) of Income Tax Act, 1961, was Rs 10 crore and they were permitted to avail the benefits only for seven years.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The income tax (I-T) department has notified the modified norms for startups to enable them to seek 'angel tax' exemption for investments of up to Rs 25 crore.
The modified norms, which are aimed at encouraging budding entrepreneurs, will be effective retrospectively from February 19, when the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) relaxed the norms for start-ups.
The DPIIT, under the commerce and industry ministry, on February 19 raised the investment limit for 'angel tax' exemption to Rs 25 crore and extended the period of availing benefits to 10 years for start-ups.
Earlier, the investment limit for a start-up to seek exemption under Section 56(2)(viib) of Income Tax Act, 1961, was Rs 10 crore and they were permitted to avail the benefits only for seven years.
The notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) "shall be deemed to have come into force retrospectively from February 19, 2019", the I-T department said.
Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global) Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said this is just a procedural notification which the CBDT was required to issue to put in place the mechanism for claiming benefit given to start-ups vide DPIIT notification dated February 19, 2019.
To avail the exemption, a start-up will be required to submit a self-declaration about the use of the raised amount to the DPIIT, which will be forwarded to the CBDT.
The decision by the DPIIT came after several start-ups said they have received angel tax notices, impacting their businesses. Such notices, sent under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, demanded taxes on angel funds received by start-ups.
With regard to cases where tax demands have been raised, the CBDT has already asked the field formations to expeditiously clear them.
Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act provides that the amount raised by a start-up in excess of its fair market value would be deemed as income from other sources and would be taxed at 30 per cent.
Touted as an anti-abuse measure, this section was introduced in 2012. It is dubbed as angel tax due to its impact on investments made by angel investors in start-up ventures.
The modified norms, which are aimed at encouraging budding entrepreneurs, will be effective retrospectively from February 19, when the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) relaxed the norms for start-ups.
The DPIIT, under the commerce and industry ministry, on February 19 raised the investment limit for 'angel tax' exemption to Rs 25 crore and extended the period of availing benefits to 10 years for start-ups.
Earlier, the investment limit for a start-up to seek exemption under Section 56(2)(viib) of Income Tax Act, 1961, was Rs 10 crore and they were permitted to avail the benefits only for seven years.
The notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) "shall be deemed to have come into force retrospectively from February 19, 2019", the I-T department said.
Nangia Advisors (Andersen Global) Managing Partner Rakesh Nangia said this is just a procedural notification which the CBDT was required to issue to put in place the mechanism for claiming benefit given to start-ups vide DPIIT notification dated February 19, 2019.
To avail the exemption, a start-up will be required to submit a self-declaration about the use of the raised amount to the DPIIT, which will be forwarded to the CBDT.
The decision by the DPIIT came after several start-ups said they have received angel tax notices, impacting their businesses. Such notices, sent under Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act, demanded taxes on angel funds received by start-ups.
With regard to cases where tax demands have been raised, the CBDT has already asked the field formations to expeditiously clear them.
Section 56(2)(viib) of the Income Tax Act provides that the amount raised by a start-up in excess of its fair market value would be deemed as income from other sources and would be taxed at 30 per cent.
Touted as an anti-abuse measure, this section was introduced in 2012. It is dubbed as angel tax due to its impact on investments made by angel investors in start-up ventures.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,264.80
|2.19
|ICICI Bank
|371.95
|2.40
|Indiabulls Hsg
|730.50
|-1.28
|Dewan Housing
|148.75
|11.09
|Axis Bank
|720.60
|-1.56
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Info Edge
|1,733.25
|-1.94
|ICICI Bank
|371.60
|2.55
|Reliance
|1,263.55
|2.15
|Sunteck Realty
|379.20
|5.82
|Dewan Housing
|148.80
|11.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|372.70
|2.81
|Bajaj Finance
|2,766.70
|2.65
|ICICI Bank
|371.95
|2.40
|Reliance
|1,264.80
|2.19
|Bharti Infratel
|302.55
|2.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,764.20
|2.60
|ICICI Bank
|371.60
|2.55
|Reliance
|1,263.55
|2.15
|Vedanta
|178.45
|2.00
|HDFC
|1,885.20
|1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|470.90
|-2.80
|Tata Motors
|188.80
|-2.71
|Axis Bank
|720.60
|-1.56
|HUL
|1,699.80
|-1.44
|Indiabulls Hsg
|730.50
|-1.28
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|188.55
|-2.81
|Axis Bank
|719.50
|-1.72
|HUL
|1,700.40
|-1.38
|Hero Motocorp
|2,765.80
|-1.10
|HCL Tech
|1,043.60
|-0.91
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
- In 2019, Indian Politicians Still Think ‘Wearing Petticoat and Bangles’ is an Insult
- Rapper R Kelly Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Breaks Down In Tears During Interview
- Here's How Kylie Jenner Built Her Billion Dollar Enterprise Brick by Brick
- Jailbirds: Opium-Addicted Parrots are Robbing Poppy Farms in Madhya Pradesh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results