Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

CBI Books Adani Enterprises, 2 Ex-NCCF Officers for Alleged Irregularities in Coal Supply Contract

CBI has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations.

PTI

Updated:January 16, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBI Books Adani Enterprises, 2 Ex-NCCF Officers for Alleged Irregularities in Coal Supply Contract
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: The CBI has booked Adani Enterprises Ltd and former chairman of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said on Thursday.

The agency has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, they said.

It was alleged that in 2010, APGENCO had floated a tender for the supply of 6 lakhs MT of coal on free-on-rail destination basis to Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawadaand RayalseemaThermaPower Plant, Kadapa from any port.

It is alleged that Virender Singh, the then chairman of NCCF, New Delhi and GP Gupta, the then managing director of NCCF had favoured Adani Enterprises in getting the contract, they said.

The agency has listed Singh, Gupta, SC Singhal, the then senior advisor to NCCF, and Adani Enterprises Ltd and other unidentified officials as suspects in the FIR, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Astral Poly Tec 1,128.95 -0.53
Bajaj Finserv 9,641.30 0.59
L&T Infotech 1,899.70 -1.73
Reliance 1,537.70 0.90
IndusInd Bank 1,386.70 -0.99
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Nestle 15,347.25 3.23
Kotak Mahindra 1,700.60 1.38
HUL 2,047.85 1.36
Bharti Airtel 474.00 1.34
Reliance 1,537.70 0.90
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 121.40 -1.94
Hero Motocorp 2,433.25 -1.70
Tata Steel 494.20 -1.54
Tech Mahindra 783.05 -1.48
Tata Motors 197.50 -1.40
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram