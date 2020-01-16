CBI Books Adani Enterprises, 2 Ex-NCCF Officers for Alleged Irregularities in Coal Supply Contract
CBI has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The CBI has booked Adani Enterprises Ltd and former chairman of National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation, officials said on Thursday.
The agency has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under Indian Penal Code and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after a preliminary enquiry into the allegations, they said.
It was alleged that in 2010, APGENCO had floated a tender for the supply of 6 lakhs MT of coal on free-on-rail destination basis to Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawadaand RayalseemaThermaPower Plant, Kadapa from any port.
It is alleged that Virender Singh, the then chairman of NCCF, New Delhi and GP Gupta, the then managing director of NCCF had favoured Adani Enterprises in getting the contract, they said.
The agency has listed Singh, Gupta, SC Singhal, the then senior advisor to NCCF, and Adani Enterprises Ltd and other unidentified officials as suspects in the FIR, they said.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Astral Poly Tec
|1,128.95
|-0.53
|Bajaj Finserv
|9,641.30
|0.59
|L&T Infotech
|1,899.70
|-1.73
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|IndusInd Bank
|1,386.70
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Nestle
|15,347.25
|3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,700.60
|1.38
|HUL
|2,047.85
|1.36
|Bharti Airtel
|474.00
|1.34
|Reliance
|1,537.70
|0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|NTPC
|121.40
|-1.94
|Hero Motocorp
|2,433.25
|-1.70
|Tata Steel
|494.20
|-1.54
|Tech Mahindra
|783.05
|-1.48
|Tata Motors
|197.50
|-1.40
