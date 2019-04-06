English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Raids Bhushan Steel and Power's Premises in Rs 2,348 Crore Bank Fraud Case
The searches were carried out at multiple locations in a number of cities, including the Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Kolkata at office and residential premises of Bhushan Steel.
File pic of CBI headquarters. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches in multiple cities on Saturday at the premises of Bhushan Steel and Power Limited after registering a case of alleged cheating amounting to Rs 2,348 crore against it, officials said.
The searches were carried out at multiple locations in a number of cities, including the Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Kolkata at office and residential premises of the company, its directors and promoters and their associates, they said.
The agency has booked the firm, it's directors, unidentified public servants and other private persons in the case.
"It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with unknown public servants and others to cheat banks/financial institutions/govt exchequer," a CBI spokesperson said.
It is alleged that the directors of the company allegedly diverted huge amount of bank funds using their companies and shell companies.
The company deliberately defaulted in repayment and also claimed inadmissible credit causing a loss of Rs 2,348 crore to the banks.
The searches were carried out at multiple locations in a number of cities, including the Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh and Kolkata at office and residential premises of the company, its directors and promoters and their associates, they said.
The agency has booked the firm, it's directors, unidentified public servants and other private persons in the case.
"It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with unknown public servants and others to cheat banks/financial institutions/govt exchequer," a CBI spokesperson said.
It is alleged that the directors of the company allegedly diverted huge amount of bank funds using their companies and shell companies.
The company deliberately defaulted in repayment and also claimed inadmissible credit causing a loss of Rs 2,348 crore to the banks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|903.05
|0.55
|Dewan Housing
|163.50
|9.81
|Reliance
|1,353.90
|0.06
|Yes Bank
|266.85
|-0.45
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|534.00
|2.28
|Infosys
|756.25
|1.07
|Dewan Housing
|163.80
|10.19
|Reliance
|1,355.10
|0.15
|Larsen
|1,373.55
|0.34
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|549.30
|3.51
|Bajaj Finance
|3,114.20
|2.46
|Vedanta
|191.70
|2.40
|Eicher Motors
|20,980.30
|2.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|548.35
|3.36
|Vedanta
|191.60
|2.38
|Bajaj Finance
|3,108.55
|2.20
|TCS
|2,051.45
|1.84
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.45
|1.42
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Britannia
|2,994.05
|-1.57
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.53
|SBI
|317.05
|-1.48
|Zee Entertain
|411.50
|-1.39
|Hero Motocorp
|2,618.40
|-0.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|317.00
|-1.46
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|-1.46
|Hero Motocorp
|2,617.05
|-0.78
|NTPC
|134.45
|-0.70
|Sun Pharma
|462.70
|-0.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jawa, Jawa Forty Two Official Mileage Revealed, Matches Royal Enfield Classic 350
- 'Avengers Endgame' Stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth Announce Donation for Children's Hospital
- Janhvi Kapoor Tells Pankaj Tripathi, 'You're Like Ice Cream, Everyone Likes You'
- Nora Fatehi’s Casual Charm is at Its Best in these Instagram Posts
- Real-Life Rickroll: British Citizens Want Rick Astley to Become the Next Prime Minister
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results