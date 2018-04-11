English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI to Probe Another Rs 5,280 Crore Loan Given to Mehul Choksi by ICICI Bank-led Consortium
They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds.
File photo of Mehul Choksi. (YouTube)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation is probing another loan of Rs 5,280 crore extended by a consortium of 31 banks led by ICICI Bank to the companies of absconding billionaire jeweller Mehul Choksi, officials said on Wednesday.
The probe is different from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud already unearthed, the investigative agency said. They said whether a fresh FIR will be registered in the case or the ambit of an existing FIR will be expanded, will be decided before proceeding with action in the matter. The agency in February had examined a senior ICICI Bank functionary too, they said.
However, the sleuths said that for the time being, their focus would remain on the fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 13,000 crore given to Choksi’s and Nirav Modi’s companies. The loan of Rs 5,280 crore to the companies of Choksi in 2016 will come under its probe at a later stage, they said.
The scanner on the loan comes after ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma were summoned by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on March 6 while investigating the loan given to the Gitanjali Group.
Meanwhile, the agency questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks, which had given credit facilities to the companies of absconding billionaire jewellers, on the basis of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai.
Two officials of Canara Bank's branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India's branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by a CBI team in Mumbai, they said.
It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) of USD 2 billion issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims. The accused PNB officials did not enter the instructions for these LoUs in their internal software to avoid scrutiny.
They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds. An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant.
Also Watch
The probe is different from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud already unearthed, the investigative agency said. They said whether a fresh FIR will be registered in the case or the ambit of an existing FIR will be expanded, will be decided before proceeding with action in the matter. The agency in February had examined a senior ICICI Bank functionary too, they said.
However, the sleuths said that for the time being, their focus would remain on the fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 13,000 crore given to Choksi’s and Nirav Modi’s companies. The loan of Rs 5,280 crore to the companies of Choksi in 2016 will come under its probe at a later stage, they said.
The scanner on the loan comes after ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank MD Shikha Sharma were summoned by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on March 6 while investigating the loan given to the Gitanjali Group.
Meanwhile, the agency questioned three officials from foreign branches of Indian banks, which had given credit facilities to the companies of absconding billionaire jewellers, on the basis of Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by Punjab National Bank's Brady House branch in Mumbai.
Two officials of Canara Bank's branch in Bahrain, including its branch manager, and an official of Bank of India's branch in Antwerp in Belgium were questioned by a CBI team in Mumbai, they said.
It is alleged that Choksi and Modi got LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) of USD 2 billion issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims. The accused PNB officials did not enter the instructions for these LoUs in their internal software to avoid scrutiny.
They were sent through an international messaging system for banking called SWIFT, which is used to pass instructions among banks globally to transfer funds. An LoU is a guarantee given by an issuing bank to Indian banks having branches abroad to grant short-term credit to the applicant.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress
Friday 06 April , 2018 Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|911.85
|-33.20
|-3.51
|BPCL
|417.30
|-33.85
|-7.50
|Vedanta
|296.80
|+12.70
|+4.47
|Reliance
|930.85
|+13.80
|+1.50
|Tata Steel
|608.05
|+6.15
|+1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Mahanagar Gas
|917.00
|-27.55
|-2.92
|Thomas Cook
|273.00
|-3.20
|-1.16
|Yes Bank
|312.00
|-7.20
|-2.26
|HDFC
|1,813.70
|-8.05
|-0.44
|Reliance
|929.05
|+12.60
|+1.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|296.80
|+12.70
|+4.47
|TCS
|3,014.15
|+76.55
|+2.61
|Sun Pharma
|521.45
|+13.20
|+2.60
|Eicher Motors
|30,685.10
|+713.05
|+2.38
|HCL Tech
|967.30
|+18.85
|+1.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|3,015.50
|+83.65
|+2.85
|Sun Pharma
|520.70
|+12.70
|+2.50
|Reliance
|929.05
|+12.60
|+1.37
|HUL
|1,415.00
|+24.10
|+1.73
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,125.70
|+12.10
|+1.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|336.70
|-27.95
|-7.66
|BPCL
|417.30
|-33.85
|-7.50
|IOC
|167.35
|-11.95
|-6.66
|Adani Ports
|377.90
|-9.35
|-2.41
|SBI
|257.05
|-6.25
|-2.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|377.10
|-9.35
|-2.42
|SBI
|257.30
|-5.95
|-2.26
|Yes Bank
|312.00
|-7.20
|-2.26
|ICICI Bank
|284.10
|-4.80
|-1.66
|Axis Bank
|539.50
|-6.50
|-1.19
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|57
|43
|45
|145
|2
|England
|25
|30
|21
|76
|4
|South Africa
|10
|7
|9
|26
|5
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|6
|Canada
|8
|22
|17
|47
|7
|Scotland
|7
|11
|14
|32
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|8
|23
|9
|Cyprus
|5
|0
|2
|7
|10
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|11
|Jamaica
|3
|5
|4
|12
|12
|Malaysia
|3
|3
|5
|11
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Botswana
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|16
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|17
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|3
|3
|6
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Bahamas
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|30
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|31
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|38
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- CWG 2018: Mitchell Starc Hails Brother Brandon After High Jump Gold
- Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Buys Himself Ducati Monster 797 Dark Edition
- Fans Target Vinay Kumar After 17-run Last Over Against CSK Cost KKR Match
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Gorgeous in a Masaba Gupta Saree; See Pics
- 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe Launched in India for Rs 1.1 Crore