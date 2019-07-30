Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

CCD Crisis: Private Equity Players and Independent Directors Under Sebi Scanner

There are concerns that private equity players do not make sufficient disclosures about their investment pacts and the same is also not disclosed by the respective companies which receive such funds, officials said.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 11:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CCD Crisis: Private Equity Players and Independent Directors Under Sebi Scanner
VG Siddhartha
Loading...

New Delhi: Role of some private equity players and their nominees on Coffee Day Enterprises, as also some independent directors, has come under the scanner of markets regulator Sebi in the wake of a crisis at the leading coffee chain operator due to disappearance of its founder and chief V G Siddhartha.

Sources said the regulator is also looking at trading pattern in the company shares and the disclosures made by the company to check any lapses.

Besides, the role of the company's audit and other board committees and their members is also under the regulatory scanner, sources said.

There are concerns that private equity players do not make sufficient disclosures about their investment pacts and the same is also not disclosed by the respective companies which receive such funds, officials said.

Siddhartha went missing on his way to Mangalore from Bengaluru on Monday evening, prompting the authorities to launch a massive search on Tuesday.

Days before his disappearance, Siddhartha on July 27 in a letter to the company board and employees had said he was under pressure from one of the private equity partners to buy back shares.

Global buyout major KKR, which holds around 6 per cent in Coffee Day Enterprises currently, said it is "deeply saddened" by the disappearance of Siddhartha.

KKR mentioned that it had invested in the popular coffee chain nine years ago and part-exited the investment last year.

Siddhartha in the letter has also alleged that that there was a lot of harassment from the previous DG Income Tax in the form of attaching "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

After the news of Siddhartha's disappearance broke, eminent business leader Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tweeted, "It seems to indicate that the Private Equity fund manager acted like a money lender and seems to have caused unbearable stress - needs to be investigated".

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd dropped 20 per cent on Tuesday, eroding Rs 813 crore from its market valuation, after reports surfaced that its Chairman and Managing Director V G Siddhartha has gone missing.

The scrip tumbled 19.99 per cent to Rs 154.05 -- its 52-week low as well as its lower circuit limit -- on the BSE.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares plummeted 20 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day as also its one-year low of Rs 153.40 apiece.

Led by the massive drop in its share price, the company's market valuation dived Rs 812.67 crore to Rs 3,254.33 crore on the BSE. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,397.24 -289.13 ( -0.77%)

NIFTY 50

11,085.40 -103.80 ( -0.93%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Reliance 1,180.90 -2.48
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
ICICI Bank 425.35 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 640.30 -0.93
Indiabulls Hsg 524.05 -6.25
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
Maruti Suzuki 5,507.35 -0.91
SpiceJet 144.70 2.59
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.75 3.35
TCS 2,179.15 2.31
HCL Tech 1,023.60 0.80
ITC 268.90 0.43
HUL 1,719.90 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 345.60 3.19
TCS 2,179.00 2.32
HCL Tech 1,023.85 0.83
ITC 269.00 0.49
HDFC Bank 2,253.35 0.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.05 -9.18
IndusInd Bank 1,337.30 -6.63
Indiabulls Hsg 523.90 -6.40
Hero Motocorp 2,258.80 -6.06
Sun Pharma 410.35 -4.80
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 86.10 -9.13
IndusInd Bank 1,336.90 -6.66
Hero Motocorp 2,259.35 -6.01
Sun Pharma 410.50 -4.79
SBI 327.50 -4.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram