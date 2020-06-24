CCI Approves Facebook's 9.99% Stake Buy in Jio Platforms

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved Facebook's proposed acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

In April, Facebook announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms. The acquisition was to be done through Jaadhu Holdings LLC.

In a tweet, the CCI said it has approved "acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms by Jaadhu Holdings LLC".

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

