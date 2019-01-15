LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CCI Dismisses Snapdeal's Complaint Against KAFF Appliances on Minimum Resale Price

The complaint was filed by Jasper in 2014 after it alleged that KAFF was attempting to impose a price restriction on the online platform to make sales at a minimum price and threatened to ban online sales if such prices were not maintained.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CCI Dismisses Snapdeal's Complaint Against KAFF Appliances on Minimum Resale Price
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday dismissed e-commerce platform Snapdeal's complaint alleging unfair business practices against KAFF Appliances with regard to the imposition of minimum resale price maintenance (RPM).

The fair trade regulator dismissed the complaint by Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates e-commerce platform Snapdeal, as the "conduct of KAFF did not demonstrate any adverse effect on the competition".

The complaint was filed by Jasper in 2014 after it alleged that KAFF was attempting to impose a price restriction on the online platform to make sales at a minimum price and threatened to ban online sales if such prices were not maintained.

Following this, the commission had directed its investigation arm, director general, to investigate whether the minimum resale price imposed by KAFF on its dealers contravened the Competition Act.

The director general submitted the main investigation report and consequently the supplementary investigation report to ascertain whether KAFF imposed price restriction.

In a 28-page order, CCI said based on both the reports, the commission did not find any evidence of adverse effect on competition.

Further, the presence of a large number of dealers who were competing with each other suggests a fair degree of intra-brand competition, Competition Commission Of India (CCI) noted.

Accordingly, CCI dismissed the complaint as it found no contravention of Section 3 of the Act. Section 3 pertains to anti-abusive agreements.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,318.33 +464.77 ( +1.30%)

NIFTY 50

10,886.80 +149.20 ( +1.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
TCS 1,867.80 3.01
Infosys 726.60 3.52
Jet Airways 293.70 -0.25
Reliance 1,129.65 3.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Jet Airways 294.40 0.00
NTPC 145.80 0.38
HUL 1,787.65 1.37
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 329.80 5.52
Yes Bank 203.00 3.92
Tech Mahindra 706.25 3.88
Infosys 726.60 3.52
HPCL 241.55 3.25
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 202.95 3.86
Infosys 726.55 3.66
Vedanta 198.90 3.03
Reliance 1,129.55 3.02
TCS 1,864.20 2.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,355.15 -0.72
ICICI Bank 372.75 -0.16
Bharti Infratel 279.75 -0.12
GAIL 324.55 -0.11
Power Grid Corp 192.45 -0.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 7,349.55 -0.72
ICICI Bank 372.55 -0.23
Power Grid Corp 192.40 -0.03
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram