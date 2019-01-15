English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CCI Dismisses Snapdeal's Complaint Against KAFF Appliances on Minimum Resale Price
The complaint was filed by Jasper in 2014 after it alleged that KAFF was attempting to impose a price restriction on the online platform to make sales at a minimum price and threatened to ban online sales if such prices were not maintained.
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday dismissed e-commerce platform Snapdeal's complaint alleging unfair business practices against KAFF Appliances with regard to the imposition of minimum resale price maintenance (RPM).
The fair trade regulator dismissed the complaint by Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates e-commerce platform Snapdeal, as the "conduct of KAFF did not demonstrate any adverse effect on the competition".
The complaint was filed by Jasper in 2014 after it alleged that KAFF was attempting to impose a price restriction on the online platform to make sales at a minimum price and threatened to ban online sales if such prices were not maintained.
Following this, the commission had directed its investigation arm, director general, to investigate whether the minimum resale price imposed by KAFF on its dealers contravened the Competition Act.
The director general submitted the main investigation report and consequently the supplementary investigation report to ascertain whether KAFF imposed price restriction.
In a 28-page order, CCI said based on both the reports, the commission did not find any evidence of adverse effect on competition.
Further, the presence of a large number of dealers who were competing with each other suggests a fair degree of intra-brand competition, Competition Commission Of India (CCI) noted.
Accordingly, CCI dismissed the complaint as it found no contravention of Section 3 of the Act. Section 3 pertains to anti-abusive agreements.
The fair trade regulator dismissed the complaint by Jasper Infotech Pvt Ltd, which owns and operates e-commerce platform Snapdeal, as the "conduct of KAFF did not demonstrate any adverse effect on the competition".
The complaint was filed by Jasper in 2014 after it alleged that KAFF was attempting to impose a price restriction on the online platform to make sales at a minimum price and threatened to ban online sales if such prices were not maintained.
Following this, the commission had directed its investigation arm, director general, to investigate whether the minimum resale price imposed by KAFF on its dealers contravened the Competition Act.
The director general submitted the main investigation report and consequently the supplementary investigation report to ascertain whether KAFF imposed price restriction.
In a 28-page order, CCI said based on both the reports, the commission did not find any evidence of adverse effect on competition.
Further, the presence of a large number of dealers who were competing with each other suggests a fair degree of intra-brand competition, Competition Commission Of India (CCI) noted.
Accordingly, CCI dismissed the complaint as it found no contravention of Section 3 of the Act. Section 3 pertains to anti-abusive agreements.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.00
|3.92
|TCS
|1,867.80
|3.01
|Infosys
|726.60
|3.52
|Jet Airways
|293.70
|-0.25
|Reliance
|1,129.65
|3.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|372.55
|-0.23
|Yes Bank
|202.95
|3.86
|Jet Airways
|294.40
|0.00
|NTPC
|145.80
|0.38
|HUL
|1,787.65
|1.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|329.80
|5.52
|Yes Bank
|203.00
|3.92
|Tech Mahindra
|706.25
|3.88
|Infosys
|726.60
|3.52
|HPCL
|241.55
|3.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,355.15
|-0.72
|ICICI Bank
|372.75
|-0.16
|Bharti Infratel
|279.75
|-0.12
|GAIL
|324.55
|-0.11
|Power Grid Corp
|192.45
|-0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,349.55
|-0.72
|ICICI Bank
|372.55
|-0.23
|Power Grid Corp
|192.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Toilet, Ek Worm Katha: Why Bill Gates is Pouring Millions Down the Drain on India’s Sanitation Crisis
- Sridevi Bungalow: Twitter Slams Priya Prakash Varrier's Film, Calls It a Sleazefest
- #MeToo: Boney Kapoor, Sharman Joshi & More Come Out in Rajkumar Hirani's Defense
- New 2019 Hyundai Creta Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, to Get Ventilated Seats
- Anna Faris Congratulates Ex-Husband Chris Pratt on His Engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results