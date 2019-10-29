Central Bank of India Board Okays Rs 3,353 Crore Fundraising Via Preferential Equity to Govt
The bank said the board approval is subject to the nod of the shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and other statutory authorities.
Image for representation. (Twitter/@msnhindi)
New Delhi: Central Bank of India on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved to allot shares on a preferential basis to the government to raise up to Rs 3,353 crore.
The capital raising committee of the board of directors at its meeting on Tuesday considered and approved raising of equity capital by issuance and allotment of up to 158,38,45,063 equity shares aggregating to Rs 3,353 crore to the Government of India on a preferential basis, it said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said the board approval is subject to the nod of the shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India and other statutory authorities.
Shares of Central Bank of India closed 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 17.95 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|172.45
|16.76
|Yes Bank
|58.15
|6.21
|Reliance
|1,467.05
|2.29
|ICICI Bank
|477.40
|1.67
|SBI
|280.65
|-0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|172.55
|16.63
|Yes Bank
|58.20
|6.30
|ICICI Bank
|477.55
|1.74
|Indiabulls Hsg
|218.05
|15.25
|Reliance
|1,467.10
|2.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|172.45
|16.76
|Tata Steel
|390.20
|6.90
|JSW Steel
|234.25
|6.79
|Yes Bank
|58.15
|6.21
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,721.30
|4.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|172.55
|16.63
|Tata Steel
|391.00
|7.09
|Yes Bank
|58.20
|6.30
|Axis Bank
|739.15
|4.06
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,718.90
|4.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|193.15
|-9.00
|Bharti Airtel
|359.90
|-3.54
|UltraTechCement
|4,117.70
|-1.72
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,575.55
|-1.10
|Nestle
|14,699.75
|-0.77
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|359.95
|-3.41
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,575.05
|-1.14
|Power Grid Corp
|201.15
|-0.64
|SBI
|280.50
|-0.55
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Nia Sharma's Glitzy Silver Lehenga Catches Fire at Diwali Party
- Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spark off Dating Rumours at Diwali Party
- Uttarakhand Transport to Deploy 30 Electric and 10 CNG Buses by 2020
- The Complete Air Purifier Buying Guide: Here is How to Beat The Delhi Pollution
- Friends Made Fun of Wushu, Parents Are Now Enquiring About It: World Champion Praveen Kumar