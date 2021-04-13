Central Bank of India is Now Offering Special Deposit Scheme With Better Rates if You're Vaccinated

In order to encourage people to get Covid-19 vaccines, the state-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated.

The new product, Immune India Deposit Scheme, has a maturity of 1,111 days, a release said.

The lender has requested citizens to vaccinate against the virus and avail its attractive offer which is for a limited period.

Senior citizens are eligible for extra interest as applicable, it added.

The country hit a new coronavirus infection record with 1,68,912 new cases, the highest single-day rise so far, taking the total tally of cases to 1,35,27,717, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The public-sector bank has also been campaigning in support of following Covid-19 safety norms of social distancing and wearing face masks to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the lender had announced that they will reimburse the cost of vaccination incurred by their employees. The cost of inoculation of those who are dependent on the employees of the Central Bank of India will also be reimbursed, the bank had said.

The official release in this regard further stated that the offer was valid for the employees of the bank’s branches pan India.

Besides the Central Bank of India, the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Canara Bank have also announced that they would reimburse the cost of vaccination — Rs 250 per dose per head — incurred by their employees who are above 45 years of age and their family members.

The Union Ministry of Finance has recently requested the Union Home and Health Ministries to enable COVID-19 vaccination on a priority basis to all banking staff, irrespective of their age.

