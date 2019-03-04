English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Central Bank Puts Bhushan Power, Essar Steel Accounts Up For Sale to Recover Bad Loan Dues
The e-auction of all these accounts will take place on March 20.
File photo of Central Bank of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India has put up for sale four stressed accounts, including Bhushan Power & Steel and Essar Steel India, to recover dues of Rs 3,321 crore.
"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the following accounts for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs," Central Bank of India has said in a bids invite document on its website.
Alok Industries and Bombay Rayon Fashions are the two other stressed assets that lender wants to get rid off.
According to the bid document, Bhushan Power & Steel has an outstanding of Rs 1,550.07 crore towards the bank. Alok Industries owes Rs 1,251 crore, Essar Steel India Rs 423.61 crore, while Bombay Rayon Fashions has an outstanding due of Rs 96.30 crore.
The e-auction of all these accounts will take place on March 20.
The auction of these accounts is through the Swiss challenge method, under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, on the without-recourse basis based on an existing offer of firm bid from an investor, who will have the right to match the highest bid, the bank said.
"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the following accounts for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs," Central Bank of India has said in a bids invite document on its website.
Alok Industries and Bombay Rayon Fashions are the two other stressed assets that lender wants to get rid off.
According to the bid document, Bhushan Power & Steel has an outstanding of Rs 1,550.07 crore towards the bank. Alok Industries owes Rs 1,251 crore, Essar Steel India Rs 423.61 crore, while Bombay Rayon Fashions has an outstanding due of Rs 96.30 crore.
The e-auction of all these accounts will take place on March 20.
The auction of these accounts is through the Swiss challenge method, under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, on the without-recourse basis based on an existing offer of firm bid from an investor, who will have the right to match the highest bid, the bank said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|Reliance
|1,226.05
|-0.41
|TCS
|1,995.40
|0.60
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|SBI Life Insura
|607.90
|5.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI Life Insura
|612.25
|5.47
|Bajaj Finserv
|6,443.35
|-0.36
|ICICI Bank
|353.50
|1.35
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|486.35
|4.21
|HPCL
|232.70
|4.19
|Yes Bank
|237.60
|2.79
|IndusInd Bank
|1,514.10
|2.73
|Indiabulls Hsg
|671.90
|2.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,516.30
|2.94
|Yes Bank
|237.40
|2.68
|Vedanta
|173.20
|2.24
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.77
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,933.20
|1.48
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.65
|-3.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,863.50
|-1.28
|Axis Bank
|702.40
|-1.01
|Asian Paints
|1,392.35
|-0.91
|UPL
|869.75
|-0.89
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|307.05
|-3.43
|Bajaj Auto
|2,862.90
|-1.16
|Asian Paints
|1,392.15
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|703.10
|-0.88
|Reliance
|1,226.70
|-0.39
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Audi A5 Worth Rs 54.02 Lakh Delivered to Ajay Devgn, Wins it at Koffee With Karan
- Apna Time Aayega: John Cena Had His 'Gully Boy' Moment Long Before Ranveer Did
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
- High Society: Domestic Goddess Martha Stewart to Advise Cannabis Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results