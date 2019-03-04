LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Central Bank Puts Bhushan Power, Essar Steel Accounts Up For Sale to Recover Bad Loan Dues

The e-auction of all these accounts will take place on March 20.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2019, 11:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Central Bank Puts Bhushan Power, Essar Steel Accounts Up For Sale to Recover Bad Loan Dues
File photo of Central Bank of India.
Loading...
New Delhi: State-owned Central Bank of India has put up for sale four stressed accounts, including Bhushan Power & Steel and Essar Steel India, to recover dues of Rs 3,321 crore.

"In terms of the bank's policy on sale of financial assets in line with the regulatory guidelines, we place the following accounts for sale to banks/ARCs/NBFCs/FIs," Central Bank of India has said in a bids invite document on its website.

Alok Industries and Bombay Rayon Fashions are the two other stressed assets that lender wants to get rid off.

According to the bid document, Bhushan Power & Steel has an outstanding of Rs 1,550.07 crore towards the bank. Alok Industries owes Rs 1,251 crore, Essar Steel India Rs 423.61 crore, while Bombay Rayon Fashions has an outstanding due of Rs 96.30 crore.

The e-auction of all these accounts will take place on March 20.

The auction of these accounts is through the Swiss challenge method, under the Securitization and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, on the without-recourse basis based on an existing offer of firm bid from an investor, who will have the right to match the highest bid, the bank said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,063.81 +196.37 ( +0.55%)

NIFTY 50

10,863.50 +71.00 ( +0.66%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 237.60 2.79
Reliance 1,226.05 -0.41
TCS 1,995.40 0.60
Bharti Airtel 307.65 -3.27
SBI Life Insura 607.90 5.07
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI Life Insura 612.25 5.47
Bajaj Finserv 6,443.35 -0.36
ICICI Bank 353.50 1.35
Yes Bank 237.40 2.68
Reliance 1,226.70 -0.39
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 486.35 4.21
HPCL 232.70 4.19
Yes Bank 237.60 2.79
IndusInd Bank 1,514.10 2.73
Indiabulls Hsg 671.90 2.54
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,516.30 2.94
Yes Bank 237.40 2.68
Vedanta 173.20 2.24
Coal India 232.40 1.77
Maruti Suzuki 6,933.20 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 307.65 -3.27
Bajaj Auto 2,863.50 -1.28
Axis Bank 702.40 -1.01
Asian Paints 1,392.35 -0.91
UPL 869.75 -0.89
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 307.05 -3.43
Bajaj Auto 2,862.90 -1.16
Asian Paints 1,392.15 -0.92
Axis Bank 703.10 -0.88
Reliance 1,226.70 -0.39
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram