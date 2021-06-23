Central Government Employees: Decision on DA Arrears Expected this Week

A meeting regarding the pending dearness allowance arrears (DA) for central government employees is scheduled for June 26. The meeting will be held between the Ministry of Finance, National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM), and the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT). After this the final decision on the matter of DA’s will be taken. The central government employees have not received their DA since January 2020. The DA’s were frozen by the government due to the pandemic condition in the country.

The government had earlier announced that the stalled DA’s will be given from July, however, the confusion around the calculation of arrear DA has not been cleared yet. The government and the employees are expected to arrive at a final concession after their scheduled meeting. The government will be giving DA’s for all the months between January 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Speaking about the calculation of the arrear DAs, Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary-Staff Side, National Council of JCM, said that the DA arrear of level 1 employees will be between Rs 11,880 to 37, 554. Meanwhile, for employees of level 14, the calculation DA arrears can be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2, 18,200.

This amount will be given in three instalments as per the 7th pay commission. According to a source close to Zee Business the three instalments will be given in the months of July, August and September. The source also revealed that the DA of June 2021 might be announced between October and December. In the 7th Pay Commission, the minimum salary of a central government employee has been fixed at Rs 18,000 on this amount a DA of 15 per cent is expected. The sources have also mentioned that an increase of 4 per cent in DA is also expected in the June 2021 DA.

Meanwhile, there is more good news for the central government employees as the government has now increased the time-limit for submission of Travelling Allowance claims on retirement to 180 days. Before this, the time period was 60 days. The order regarding this has been effective from June 15. It must be noted that there has been no change in the time limit for submission of Travelling Allowance claims of training, transfer and tour. It will continue to be 60 days in this case.

