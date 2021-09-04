7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees' Salary Hiked. Know Details

7thJust two months after the Dearness Allowance (DA) and the Dearness Relief (DR) was hiked up for central government employees, there is yet another good news for them. The central government announced that government employees could expect to see their salaries increase once more, according to a report by India.com. It was also mentioned that those government employees who could not actually claim their Child Education Allowance (CEA) due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, could now do so.

To put this into context, central government employees used to get a CEA for the education of their children. This fund amounted to Rs 2,250 every month. However, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the schools and colleges around the country closed down, this eliminated the option of a CEA and these employees could no longer collect it. Given the recent developments and taking into consideration how schools are opening up again, the central government employees can now collect that CEA.

In regards to this development, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had issued an office memorandum that addressed the issue. The entity expressed how the central government employees were struggling to claim the CEA that was due towards them, as a result of the pandemic. It also mentioned how results and report cards were being affected but the whole situation.

It was then decided to implement some relaxation. In the notification, the DoPT had said that the CEA claims could be down through self-declarations or SMS/e-mail printout of the report card, fee payment or result. It mentioned that this facility, while available, will only be applicable for the academic year ending in March 2020 as well as March 2021.

In the office memorandum, the DoPT said, “This Department has been receiving several references/ queries from Central Government employees stating that in the prevailing pandemic situation, result/report cards were not sent to the parents by the School through SMS/email, and the fee is also being deposited online, and the parents are having difficulty in claiming CEA.”

“The matter has been considered and it has been decided that in relaxation of para 2(b) of this Department’s OM No.A 27012/02/2017- Estt.(AL) dated 17th July, 2018, the CEA claims may also be considered through a self-certification made from the concerned employees or through printout of e-mail/SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims only for the academic years ending March, 2020 and March, 2021,” said the DoPT.

According to the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees get Rs 2,250 per month. However, now they are eligible to receive Rs 4,500 per month for two children after they claim their CEA, said the report by India.com. It should be noted that if the second child is a twin, then the same allowance is given for both children’s education. As Rs 4,500 has to be paid per child and given that it was not collected for March 2020 and March 2021, then it can be claimed now. This will add Rs 4,500 to the central government employee’s salary, mentioned in the report.

