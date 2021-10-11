Central Govt Employees to Get Promotion Soon; Salary to Increase By Rs 15,000/Month

The Central Government is planning to announce the promotion of some employees along with the increase in dearness allowance. The government has accepted the request for the promotion of some Central Government employees. The officers have been promoted to the rank of Under Secretary/Deputy Secretary. The orders of promotion will increase the salary of central employees from Rs 25,350 to Rs 29,500.

The Personnel Department of the Central Government will soon issue an order for the promotion of railway officers after taking approval from President Ram Nath Kovind. The government, in its order, said, “The officers of the Indian Railways have been promoted under the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.”

According to details in the order, the officers of the Railway Board Secretariat Service (RBSS), Railway Board Secretariat Stenographer Service (RBSSS) were to be promoted this year. Their salary will increase by Rs 15,000 per month after the promotion. It is being said that the employees, with a basic salary of Rs 67,700, will start getting Rs 78,800 per month.

According to reports, the government has issued orders to increase the basic salary, DA, transport allowance, HRA and other allowances. As per the 7th pay matrix, the salary band will fall under Category III.

As per media reports, In July 2021, the Center had increased the DA from 17% to 28%, and the house rent allowance from 24% to 27%. Now, the government is planning to increase the dearness allowance of central employees by 3%. This will increase it to 31% in a year.

