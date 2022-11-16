Central Govt Offers Heavy Subsidy For Bamboo Cultivation; All You Need To Know

Agriculture has always been the backbone of the country and even today, 80 per cent of the Indian population depends on agriculture for their livelihood. We are now living in an era where people are giving up corporate jobs to turn to full-fledged farming because of better returns. If the same thought has crossed your mind, we have a feasible option for you.

You can try bamboo farming, which, although, is not yet a very common practice in India, will give you good returns. And the best part is that subsidy is also available from the central government for bamboo cultivation. The government of Madhya Pradesh is providing up to 50 percent subsidy for bamboo cultivation.

Bamboo is also known as Green Gold and its demand is increasing every passing day. You need to own some land to cultivate the bamboo plant. Keep in mind that 625 bamboo plants can be planted in one hectare of land but the soil should not be too sandy. After buying the plants from a nursery, dig a pit 2 feet deep and 2 feet wide and use it to plant them.

After this, you can put cow dung manure in it. Water the plant immediately after transplanting and continue watering daily for one month. After six months, water them once a week. A bamboo plant just needs three months to begin developing. Bear in mind that they require occasional pruning. The plant takes 3-4 years to grow and yield.

Apart from making paper, bamboo is used to make organic fabrics. In comparison to growing other crops, experts consider the production of bamboo to be safer. This is because there is almost zero risk of the crop getting spoilt, be it any season.

It grows again even after harvesting. You can earn Rs 4-5 lakh annually by selling its wood. Apart from this, sesame, urad, moong-gram, wheat, barley or mustard crops can also be grown along with bamboo cultivation.

Read all the Latest Business News here