Centre Cracks Whip on Chinese e-commerce Platforms
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had written to all the ports across the country to keep a tab on the goods imported and check whether they actually are 'gifts' as claimed by the online platforms.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: The government has started cracking down on purchases made on Chinese e-commerce platforms which evaded goods and services tax and customs duty, sources said.
The IT and customs officials are already keeping an eye on such movements of goods and transactions and now post offices and other courier service providers would also monitor such dubious movements, sources said.
Recently, the government also made it mandatory for the Chinese e-commerce portals to register in India.
