Centre Cuts Jet Fuel Tax to 11 Percent From 14 Percent 'in Public Interest'

The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said.

Reuters

Updated:October 10, 2018, 8:40 PM IST
Centre Cuts Jet Fuel Tax to 11 Percent From 14 Percent 'in Public Interest'
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The central government said on Wednesday it would cut the factory gate tax on jet fuel to 11 percent from 14 percent, a move that would bring down fuel prices for the country's ailing aviation industry.

The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said, adding that it was "satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest"
