English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Centre Cuts Jet Fuel Tax to 11 Percent From 14 Percent 'in Public Interest'
The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The central government said on Wednesday it would cut the factory gate tax on jet fuel to 11 percent from 14 percent, a move that would bring down fuel prices for the country's ailing aviation industry.
The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said, adding that it was "satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest"
The new reduced tax will be effective from Thursday, the government order said, adding that it was "satisfied that it is necessary in the public interest"
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Zika Virus In Rajasthan: Symptoms, Effects And Preventive Measures
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
How Art Therapy Can Help You De-Stress, Express Yourself Imaginatively
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
-
Tuesday 09 October , 2018
Premier Badminton League Auction | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Win Big Deals
-
Monday 08 October , 2018
Dalit Schools Dropouts Find Fresh Start Through Music
Zika Virus In Rajasthan: Symptoms, Effects And Preventive Measures
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 How Art Therapy Can Help You De-Stress, Express Yourself Imaginatively
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Suzuki Swift Sport
Tuesday 09 October , 2018 Premier Badminton League Auction | Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Win Big Deals
Monday 08 October , 2018 Dalit Schools Dropouts Find Fresh Start Through Music
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,270.95
|10.19
|Dewan Housing
|284.50
|16.10
|Yes Bank
|233.90
|4.12
|Reliance
|1,102.10
|1.11
|SBI
|278.65
|5.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,043.05
|-2.27
|Dewan Housing
|282.30
|16.08
|Tata Motors
|188.75
|2.44
|Yes Bank
|234.05
|4.44
|Bajaj Finance
|2,266.05
|9.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|2,270.95
|10.19
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,961.50
|9.81
|Eicher Motors
|22,582.35
|7.10
|Axis Bank
|589.20
|6.58
|Zee Entertain
|459.80
|6.24
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|589.35
|6.62
|SBI
|278.10
|5.88
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,011.15
|4.77
|Yes Bank
|234.05
|4.44
|ICICI Bank
|318.90
|4.18
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|258.25
|-3.10
|Infosys
|700.45
|-2.41
|TCS
|2,043.60
|-2.30
|Wipro
|315.95
|-1.77
|HCL Tech
|1,051.80
|-1.55
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|700.30
|-2.38
|TCS
|2,043.05
|-2.27
|Sun Pharma
|603.00
|-1.12
|Wipro
|316.85
|-1.05
|Coal India
|271.60
|-0.48
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sandhya Mridul Alleges Sexual Harassment by Alok Nath, Says He Came to 'Grab Her' After Getting Drunk
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 24 Written Updates: Surprise Mid-Week Eviction Leaves Contestants in Despair
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...