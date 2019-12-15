Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Business
1-min read

Centre Likely to Sell 28 Percent Stake in BEML through Strategic Disinvestment

BEML, a mining equipment maker, has diversified into manufacturing of rail coaches and defence production that already accounts for almost half of its current topline.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 7:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Centre Likely to Sell 28 Percent Stake in BEML through Strategic Disinvestment
Image for representation: BEML Officials flagging off electric truck. (Image: BEML)

Kolkata: The Centre is likely to sell 28 per cent of its stake in BEML Ltd through strategic disinvestment and retain 26 per cent after the dilution of its shareholding in the public sector undertaking, a senior company official said.

The government currently holds 54.03 per cent stake in the diversified engineering company.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in October, 2016 had given an in-principal approval for strategic disinvestment of 26 per cent equity shares in BEML Ltd. "The government will divest 28 per cent of its stake in the company through strategic disinvestment and there is no plan to demerge the business verticals," a senior company official told PTI.

The Centre has already "initiated preparatory work" for the disinvestment, he said.

BEML, a mining equipment maker, has diversified into manufacturing of rail coaches and defence production that already accounts for almost half of its current topline, the official said.

"There are private sector players who are into diversified engineering including defence but the number of such large corporate is not many," he said.

The government has set an all-time high disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore, up from Rs 90,000 crore projected in the Interim Budget 2019-20 in February. In 2018-19, the Centre raised Rs 84,972 crore from CPSE disinvestment, while in 2017-18, the figure was Rs 1, 00,056 crore.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has recently approved strategic disinvestment of its equity shares in five PSUs - BPCL, Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Development Corporation and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
NIFTY 50

12,086.70 +114.90 ( +0.96%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.05 6.11
Tata Motors 176.70 1.93
SBI 332.55 3.32
TCS 2,071.25 2.49
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 309.30 6.09
Reliance 1,582.45 0.95
Tata Motors 176.65 1.90
SBI 332.70 3.39
Yes Bank 46.65 2.87
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.14
Vedanta 149.40 3.75
Hindalco 208.25 3.38
SBI 332.55 3.32
Coal India 196.25 3.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 752.00 4.21
Vedanta 149.35 3.75
SBI 332.70 3.39
TML-D 72.80 3.34
Maruti Suzuki 7,221.35 3.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Dr Reddys Labs 2,821.50 -2.90
Bharti Airtel 427.80 -2.47
Zee Entertain 279.70 -1.62
Kotak Mahindra 1,692.75 -1.33
Bajaj Auto 3,232.90 -0.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 427.50 -2.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,691.95 -1.38
Bajaj Auto 3,233.05 -0.86
Asian Paints 1,744.00 -0.40
HUL 2,005.30 -0.06
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram